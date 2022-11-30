Jump to content

World Cup Golden Boot: Rashford, Mbappe and Gakpo vie for top goalscorer at Qatar 2022

Lawrence Ostlere
Wednesday 30 November 2022 10:55
Comments
Some of the candidates for the 2022 Golden Boot

(Getty/PA)

The Golden Boot is the award given to the player who scores the most goals at a World Cup, and the race is on for the prestigious prize at Qatar 2022.

Previous winners include France legend Just Fontaine, who scored 13 in 1954, a record tally at a single World Cup which still stands; Portugal’s Eusebio, who scored nine goals in 1966; England’s Gary Lineker, who scored eight goals in 1986; Ronaldo, who scored eight as Brazil won the 2002 World Cup; and the current England captain Harry Kane who scored six goals last time out in Russia.

Fifa hands out a gold, silver and bronze prize for goalscorers. Previously players with the same number of goals would share awards, but nowadays they are split by tie-breakers: first, who scored the fewest penalties; then who collected the most Fifa-approved assists; then who has played the fewest minutes.

List of top scorers at 2022 World Cup

Player

Goals (penalties)

Assists

Kylian Mbappe (France)

3

1

Marcus Rashford (England)

3

0

Cody Gakpo (Netherlands)

3

0

Enner Valencia (Ecuador)

3 (1)

0

11 players

2

-

Kylian Mbappe has been in sparkling form for France

(AP)

List of previous Golden Boot winners

World CupTop goalscorerGoalsRunner(s)-upGoalsThird placeGoals
1930 Uruguay Guillermo Stabile8 Pedro Cea5 Bert Patenaude4
1934 Italy Oldrich Nejedly5 Edmund Conen, Angelo Schiavio4None
1938 France Leônidas7 Gyorgy Sarosi, Gyula Zsengeller, Silvio Piola5None
1950 Brazil Ademir8 Oscar Miguez5 Alcides Ghiggia, Chico, Estanislau Basora, Telmo Zarra4
1954 Switzerland Sandor Kocsis11 Josef Hugi, Max Morlock, Erich Probst6None
1958 Sweden Just Fontaine13 Pele, Helmut Rahn6None
1962 Chile Florian Albert, Valentin Ivanov, Garrincha, Vava, Drazan Jerkovic, Leonel Sanchez4NoneNone
1966 England Eusebio9 Helmut Haller6 Valeriy Porkujan, Geoff Hurst, Ferenc Bene, Franz Beckenbauer4
1970 Mexico Gerd Muller10 Jairzinho7 Teofilo Cubillas5
1974 West Germany Grzegorz Lato7 Andrzej Szarmach, Johan Neeskens5None
1978 Argentina[50] Mario Kempes6 Teófilo Cubillas5 Rob Rensenbrink5
1982 Spain Paolo Rossi6 Karl-Heinz Rummenigge5 Zico4
1986 Mexico Gary Lineker6 Emilio Butragueno, Careca, Diego Maradona5None
1990 Italy Salvatore Schillaci6 Tomas Skuhravy5 Roger Milla, Gary Lineker4
1994 United States Oleg Salenko, Hristo Stoichkov6None Kennet Andersson, Romario5
1998 France Davor Suker6 Gabriel Batistuta, Christian Vieri5None
2002 South Korea/Japan Ronaldo8 Miroslav Klose, Rivaldo5
2006 Germany Miroslav Klose5 Hernan Crespo3 Ronaldo3
2010 South Africa Thomas Muller5 David Villa5 Wesley Sneijder5
2014 Brazil James Rodriguez6 Thomas Muller5 Neymar4
2018 Russia Harry Kane6 Antoine Griezmann4 Romelu Lukaku4

