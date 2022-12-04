Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Golden Boot is the award given to the player who scores the most goals at a World Cup, and the race is on for the prestigious prize at Qatar 2022.

Previous winners include France legend Just Fontaine, who scored 13 in 1954, a record tally at a single World Cup which still stands; Portugal’s Eusebio, who scored nine goals in 1966; England’s Gary Lineker, who scored eight goals in 1986; Ronaldo, who scored eight as Brazil won the 2002 World Cup; and the current England captain Harry Kane who scored six goals last time out in Russia.

Fifa hands out a gold, silver and bronze prize for goalscorers. Previously players with the same number of goals would share awards, but nowadays they are split by tie-breakers: first, who scored the fewest penalties; then who collected the most Fifa-approved assists; then who has played the fewest minutes.

List of top scorers at 2022 World Cup

Player Goals (penalties) Assists Alvaro Morata (Spain) 3 1 Kylian Mbappe (France) 3 1 Marcus Rashford (England) 3 0 Cody Gakpo (Netherlands) 3 0 Lionel Messi (Argentina) 3 (1) 1 Enner Valencia (Ecuador) 3 (1) 0 18 players 2 -

Kylian Mbappe has been in sparkling form for France (AP)

List of previous Golden Boot winners