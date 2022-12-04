World Cup Golden Boot: Messi, Rashford, Mbappe and Gakpo vie for top goalscorer at Qatar 2022
The race is on to win the 2022 World Cup’s Golden Boot
The Golden Boot is the award given to the player who scores the most goals at a World Cup, and the race is on for the prestigious prize at Qatar 2022.
Previous winners include France legend Just Fontaine, who scored 13 in 1954, a record tally at a single World Cup which still stands; Portugal’s Eusebio, who scored nine goals in 1966; England’s Gary Lineker, who scored eight goals in 1986; Ronaldo, who scored eight as Brazil won the 2002 World Cup; and the current England captain Harry Kane who scored six goals last time out in Russia.
Fifa hands out a gold, silver and bronze prize for goalscorers. Previously players with the same number of goals would share awards, but nowadays they are split by tie-breakers: first, who scored the fewest penalties; then who collected the most Fifa-approved assists; then who has played the fewest minutes.
List of top scorers at 2022 World Cup
Player
Goals (penalties)
Assists
Alvaro Morata (Spain)
3
1
Kylian Mbappe (France)
3
1
Marcus Rashford (England)
3
0
Cody Gakpo (Netherlands)
3
0
Lionel Messi (Argentina)
3 (1)
1
Enner Valencia (Ecuador)
3 (1)
0
18 players
2
-
List of previous Golden Boot winners
|World Cup
|Top goalscorer
|Goals
|Runner(s)-up
|Goals
|Third place
|Goals
|1930 Uruguay
|Guillermo Stabile
|8
|Pedro Cea
|5
|Bert Patenaude
|4
|1934 Italy
|Oldrich Nejedly
|5
|Edmund Conen, Angelo Schiavio
|4
|None
|—
|1938 France
|Leônidas
|7
|Gyorgy Sarosi, Gyula Zsengeller, Silvio Piola
|5
|None
|—
|1950 Brazil
|Ademir
|8
|Oscar Miguez
|5
|Alcides Ghiggia, Chico, Estanislau Basora, Telmo Zarra
|4
|1954 Switzerland
|Sandor Kocsis
|11
|Josef Hugi, Max Morlock, Erich Probst
|6
|None
|—
|1958 Sweden
|Just Fontaine
|13
|Pele, Helmut Rahn
|6
|None
|—
|1962 Chile
|Florian Albert, Valentin Ivanov, Garrincha, Vava, Drazan Jerkovic, Leonel Sanchez
|4
|None
|—
|None
|—
|1966 England
|Eusebio
|9
|Helmut Haller
|6
|Valeriy Porkujan, Geoff Hurst, Ferenc Bene, Franz Beckenbauer
|4
|1970 Mexico
|Gerd Muller
|10
|Jairzinho
|7
|Teofilo Cubillas
|5
|1974 West Germany
|Grzegorz Lato
|7
|Andrzej Szarmach, Johan Neeskens
|5
|None
|1978 Argentina[50]
|Mario Kempes
|6
|Teófilo Cubillas
|5
|Rob Rensenbrink
|5
|1982 Spain
|Paolo Rossi
|6
|Karl-Heinz Rummenigge
|5
|Zico
|4
|1986 Mexico
|Gary Lineker
|6
|Emilio Butragueno, Careca, Diego Maradona
|5
|None
|1990 Italy
|Salvatore Schillaci
|6
|Tomas Skuhravy
|5
|Roger Milla, Gary Lineker
|4
|1994 United States
|Oleg Salenko, Hristo Stoichkov
|6
|None
|—
|Kennet Andersson, Romario
|5
|1998 France
|Davor Suker
|6
|Gabriel Batistuta, Christian Vieri
|5
|None
|2002 South Korea/Japan
|Ronaldo
|8
|Miroslav Klose, Rivaldo
|5
|2006 Germany
|Miroslav Klose
|5
|Hernan Crespo
|3
|Ronaldo
|3
|2010 South Africa
|Thomas Muller
|5
|David Villa
|5
|Wesley Sneijder
|5
|2014 Brazil
|James Rodriguez
|6
|Thomas Muller
|5
|Neymar
|4
|2018 Russia
|Harry Kane
|6
|Antoine Griezmann
|4
|Romelu Lukaku
|4
