Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Points, goals and fair play points: What are the group tiebreakers at the World Cup?

As the group stage of Qatar 2022 heads towards the final round of games, several quartets are tightly contested with decisive fixtures to come

Karl Matchett
Wednesday 30 November 2022 20:43
Comments
Fifa World Cup: Results and reactions from day ten

Hosts Qatar were the first side officially eliminated from their own World Cup 2022 finals; reigning champions France were the first team officially through to the last 16.

Two wins from two for Didier Deschamps’ team puts them straight into the knockouts where they will be expected to show their capacity go the distance once again, but for many other nations there lies ahead an anxious wait and tense group stage finale.

Heading into the third and final round of games, several groups are poised for both qualifying spots to be determined on the last day of action and in some cases, all four teams involved can still make the last 16...or face an early trip home.

Fifa’s approach to qualification for the knockouts mirrors some domestic leagues, but as each have their own preference - goal difference and head-to-head are the usual ones seen around Europe - it’s worth knowing exactly what’s at stake heading into the all-important final fixtures.

Here’s everything you need to know about who has the edge to reach the latter stages of the finals.

Recommended

What is the first tiebreaker for qualification?

Naturally, it’s points won! But if two sides finish level in the group then goal difference is the all-important sum to keep an eye on. For the uninitiated, that’s simply total goals scored minus goals conceded across the three group stage games.

What other criteria are used?

If teams remain level on goal difference then it goes down to goals scored. It’s intended to benefit more attack-minded sides, thus making a 3-2 game more ‘valuable’, as such, compared to a 1-0.

Should that still not be enough to separate teams then it becomes head-to-head which is used: the direct results between the teams in question come into play, with points, then goal difference, then goals scored tallied up, in that order as necessary. Obviously if it’s between only two teams then it’s just the one result so the scoreline immediately either does (one team wins) or doesn’t (a draw) separate them.

Fair play points is the final “sporting” equation used, with teams alloted points for each booking or red card they receive in the group stage.

If there is somehow still no splitting teams involved, a thoroughly unsatisfying drawing of lots will settle the matter.

Recommended

How many sides go through from each group?

Half of the teams who qualify for the World Cup go through to the knockouts. With eight groups, that means the top two progress to the last 16.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in