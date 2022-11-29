US team’s World Cup win over Iran sparks online elation

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The US men’s soccer team’s 1-0 victory in their must-win World Cup game against Iran, that saw them advance in the tournament, sparked online elation.

The US side got the three points it needed to finish behind England in Group B thanks to a Christian Pulisic goal, and will now play the Netherlands in the last 16 on Saturday.

Pulisic had to eventually leave the game with an injury sustained in a clash with the Iranian goalkeeper as he forced the ball into the back of the net in the first half and was hospitalised as a precaution with an abdominal injury, according to Fox Sports.

But that setback did not stop US fans from enjoying the win and the victory over Iran, which beat them 2-1 in a 1998 World Cup match.

Diplomats were seen in a video on Twitter celebrating the win in the United Nations Delegates Lounge in New York City, watching the game on a screen set up by host nation Qatar.

Elsewhere, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba were seen congratulating US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on the win at the NATO Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Bucharest.

Meanwhile, the Men in Blazers podcast posted a picture of star midfielder Weston McKennie, with the caption: “This gonna look great in the National Portrait Gallery.”

And NFL star JJ Watt posted a wrestling meme of The Rock, as he welcomed the chance to play the Netherlands.