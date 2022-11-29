Iran vs USA LIVE: World Cup 2022 line-ups and team news ahead of crucial Group B showdown
Group D at the 2022 World Cup reaches its climax with everything to play for as Iran and USA bid to qualify for the last-16
World Cup 2022: Iran vs USA
Where can I watch Iran vs USA this evening?
The World Cup group stage game is scheduled for a 7pm GMT kick-off on Tuesday 29 November at the Al Thumama Stadium.
In the UK, the match will be televised live on BBC Two, with coverage beginning at 6.45pm, while a live stream is available via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of a crunch Group B encounter at the World Cup between Iran and USA.
For Iran, after their win against Wales, victory against the United States will guarantee their spot in the last-16 while a draw would also be enough if Wales don’t beat England.
Yet the United States’ equation is simpler: after two draws from two games, they simply have to win to progress to the knockout-stages.
Kick-off at the Al Thumama Stadium is at 7pm (GMT) - team-news on the way!
