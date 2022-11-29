Jump to content

Liveupdated1669743800

Iran vs USA LIVE: World Cup 2022 line-ups and team news ahead of crucial Group B showdown

Group D at the 2022 World Cup reaches its climax with everything to play for as Iran and USA bid to qualify for the last-16

Kieran Jackson
Tuesday 29 November 2022 17:43
Fifa World Cup: Results and reactions from day nine
1669743610

World Cup 2022: Iran vs USA

Where can I watch Iran vs USA this evening?

The World Cup group stage game is scheduled for a 7pm GMT kick-off on Tuesday 29 November at the Al Thumama Stadium.

In the UK, the match will be televised live on BBC Two, with coverage beginning at 6.45pm, while a live stream is available via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Kieran Jackson29 November 2022 17:40
1669742879

World Cup 2022: Iran vs USA

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of a crunch Group B encounter at the World Cup between Iran and USA.

For Iran, after their win against Wales, victory against the United States will guarantee their spot in the last-16 while a draw would also be enough if Wales don’t beat England.

Yet the United States’ equation is simpler: after two draws from two games, they simply have to win to progress to the knockout-stages.

Kick-off at the Al Thumama Stadium is at 7pm (GMT) - team-news on the way!

(1998 AP)
Kieran Jackson29 November 2022 17:27

