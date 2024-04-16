Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Wrexham consider permanent deal for Arsenal loan star Arthur Okonkwo

The goalkeeper has proved a key figure in Wrexham’s promotion-winning campaign

Harry Latham-Coyle
Tuesday 16 April 2024 13:48
Comments
Arthur Okonkwo has enjoyed a standout season on loan from Arsenal
Arthur Okonkwo has enjoyed a standout season on loan from Arsenal (Getty Images)

Wrexham are reportedly keen on keeping goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo at the club after a standout season on loan from Arsenal.

Okonkwo produced a series of standout performances across the campaign to help the Welsh club earn promotion from League Two.

With co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney now setting their sights on improving Phil Parkinson’s squad to allow Wrexham to compete in the third tier, securing the 22-year-old permanently is said to be an option.

The Athletic report that Okonkwo is yet to be offered a new deal by Arsenal with his contract due to expire this summer.

The young shot-stopper would be sure to attract significant interest on the open market after a breakthrough campaign, and it may be that Wrexham are unable to afford his wages. About half of Okonkwo’s salary is said to have been paid by his parent club this season.

Earning back-to-back promotions means Wrexham will have to strengthen significantly again as they look to solidify their status in League One next season after nearly 20 years outside of the third tier.

Wrexham have earned back-to-back promotions (Jacob King/PA Wire)

“We can now start planning for the summer and build a squad which can hopefully be competitive,” Parkinson said after victory and promotion were secured against Forest Green.

The club are aided by their revenues, which outstrip most clubs at the same level and have been powered by the arrival of celebrity owners Reynolds and McElhenney. The pair completed their takeover in early 2021, with the club’s fortunes since chronicled in documentary Welcome to Wrexham.

