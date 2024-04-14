Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Wrexham achieving back-to-back promotions has been a thrilling and emotional journey for its Hollywood owners, co-owner Ryan Reynolds said after Saturday’s 6-0 win over Forest Green.

The ambitious Welsh side’s emphatic victory ensured their promotion to League One for the first time in 19 years, with two matches to spare. Wrexham are second in the League two standings with 82 points from 44 games.

Actors Reynolds and Rob McElhenney took over the 159-year-old club in November 2020 but missed out on promotion from the National League in their first full season, before ending a 15-year exile in non-league football in the 2022-23 campaign.

“A few years ago, if you told me I would be crying tears of joy over a football match taking place in North Wales, you would be Rob McElhenney,” Reynolds wrote on social media site X. “Double up the town! This is the ride of our lives.”

“Wrexham is indeed magic,” Reynolds wrote in another post, adding that the owners were indebted to the club’s supporters.

“No Words,” McElhenney wrote after the match, posting a picture of Wrexham‘s leading goal scorer Paul Mullin celebrating with fans.

One day after the promotion was secured, Reynolds took to X once more to produce birthday wishes for his friend and co-owner - in typically sarcastic and inventive style, this time featuring the Titanic, some Wrexham beer and an invitation to supporters.

That invitation encouraged fans to buy merchandise with an illustrated, topless caricature of McElhenney on items such as mugs and bags, and post them to social media.

Additional reporting by Reuters