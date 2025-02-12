Wrexham star rushed to hospital after car crash following match

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wrexham player Elliot Lee was rushed to hospital after a car crash following last night’s match against Bolton.

The League One club confirmed Lee suffered no major injuries in the collision, which involved one other vehicle.

A club statement read: “Wrexham AFC can confirm that last night, after the Vertu Trophy match against Bolton Wanderers, a first-team player (Elliot Lee) was involved in a road traffic incident when returning home.

“The incident involved one other car and resulted in the drivers of both cars being taken to hospital. Emergency services were quickly on the scene and the Club would like to thank them for their prompt response and action.

“The player suffered no major injuries, while the driver of the other vehicle is being treated for their injuries. The Club will be making no further comment at this stage.”

Wrexham beat Bolton 1-0 in the Football League Trophy thanks to a goal from Andy Cannon.

Lee is now a doubt for the trip to Northampton Town on Saturday, with the Dragons third in League One as they chase promotion to the Championship.

open image in gallery Elliot Lee (right, with trophy) has been a key cog in Wrexham’s rise up the leagues ( Getty Images )

The incident comes just weeks after fellow Wrexham star James McClean was also involved in car crash on the way to training.

The 35-year-old, Ireland's fifth most capped men's player, went off road near to Wrexham Golf Club and his black Audi suffered significant damage.

McClean was examined by medical staff after being left with cuts and bruises but was fit to face table-topping Birmingham City the following day.

Following the Birmingham game, McClean took to Instagram to reveal the full extent of the damage to his vehicle and address the scary episode.

“Now that the game's out of the way, to address yesterday,” he wrote. “An experience I never wish to encounter again, I am blessed and thankful I managed to walk away with minor injuries and return home to my family.

“Though much to the disappointment of some smelly scruffy pathetic creatures that messaged my wife online, thank you for the messages of support.”