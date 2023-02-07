Jump to content

Liveupdated1675804804

Sheffield United vs Wrexham LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Bramall Lane as Wrexham FC look to go even deeper into the FA Cup

Sports Staff
Tuesday 07 February 2023 21:20
A general view of Bramall Lane
A general view of Bramall Lane
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Sheffield United take on Wrexham in the FA Cup today.

The oldest cup competition in the world, the FA Cup is always a tournament that every club up and down the country want to win.

Arsenal are record winners having lifted the famous trophy on 14 occasions in their history. with Manchester United (12) and Chelsea (8) not far behind.

It's not all about the winners though with clubs from the Premier League all the way down to non-league involved, there is always the chance of a giant-killing or two along the way.

Liverpool are the current holders having claimed the trophy for the first time since 2006 after defeating Chelsea in the final at Wembley.

We will bring you all the action and updates from the today's game in the live blog below:

1675804730

Sheffield United vs Wrexham

7 February 2023 21:18
1675804705

Sheffield United vs Wrexham

John Egan (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card.

7 February 2023 21:18
1675804667

Sheffield United vs Wrexham

Foul by Anel Ahmedhodzic (Sheffield United).

7 February 2023 21:17
1675804632

Sheffield United vs Wrexham

Substitution, Wrexham. Thomas O'Connor replaces Harry Lennon.

7 February 2023 21:17
1675804611

Sheffield United vs Wrexham

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

7 February 2023 21:16
1675804595

Sheffield United vs Wrexham

Delay in match (Wrexham).

7 February 2023 21:16
1675804573

Sheffield United vs Wrexham

Delay in match (Sheffield United).

7 February 2023 21:16
1675804554

Sheffield United vs Wrexham

7 February 2023 21:15
1675804546

Sheffield United vs Wrexham

Penalty saved! Paul Mullin (Wrexham) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

7 February 2023 21:15
1675804487

Sheffield United vs Wrexham

7 February 2023 21:14

