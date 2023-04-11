Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ryan Reynolds said that Ben Foster’s stoppage time penalty save was “the most dramatic thing” he had ever seen after the veteran goalkeeper sealed a vital win for Wrexham.

Reynolds, a co-owner of the Welsh club with fellow Hollywood star Rob McElhenney, was watching on at the Racecourse Ground as Phil Parkinson’s side took on their title rivals in a vital clash at the top of the National League.

The two teams entered the game locked on 100 points in a tight race for a single automatic promotion spot to the Football League.

Having fallen behind to a fine free kick from John Bostock, Wrexham fought back to go 3-2 ahead through Elliot Lee 12 minutes from time.

But Notts County would be afforded one more chance to snatch a point and keep their promotion hopes very much alive after Eoghan O’Connell handled in the Wrexham box.

Foster, however, leapt brilliantly to his right to keep out Cedwyn Scott’s spot kick and secure his side a vital three points to take control of the title race.

The 40-year-old had been lured out of retirement to bolster Parkinson’s options in goal after Rob Lainton suffered an injury.

And Reynolds, who completed a takeover of Wrexham alongside McElhenney in 2021, could not hide his delight at the England international’s intervention.

“You son of a b****. What was that about? You’re too old for that!” Reynolds said, congratulating Foster in the tunnel.

“That was just bananas. That was the most dramatic thing I’ve ever seen in my life. I couldn’t watch - and then I turned just in time to see you. I’m never going to be the same again.”

Wrexham are now three points clear at the top of the table and have a game in hand on Notts County.

They face Barnet, Yeovil, Boreham Wood and Torquay before the end of the season with promotion in their hands.

Reynolds, though, feels it is unfair that only one club can earn immediate elevation to League Two, with the second placed finisher forced to negotiate the play-offs.

“It’s just insane to me in this league that only one goes up automatically,” the actor told BT Sport.

“If it were different – and I think it should be – both of these clubs would be celebrating together right now because what they’ve done is not only created drama unlike anything you’d ever see in a damn movie, but something that I think people will be talking about for ages.

“The fact that this much attention has come upon the National League in this way is incredibly special and immensely worthy of the talents of not only Wrexham, but Notts County as well.”

