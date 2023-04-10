Ryan Reynolds celebrates Ben Foster’s last-gasp penalty save in dramatic Wrexham win

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ryan Reynolds was in attendance to celebrate Wrexham’s dramatic 3-2 victory over National League rivals Notts County on Easter Monday, as the Hollywood actor’s club took another step towards promotion.

Wrexham’s former Premier League goalkeeper Ben Foster made a crucial penalty save in the 97th minute of the match to deny Cedwyn Scott from the spot and spark bedlam at the Racecourse Ground.

Co-owners Reynolds – who is reportedly buying a house in the town – and fellow actor Rob McElhenney were among the delirious home support and were pictured punching the air in celebration as Foster secured a vital victory.

The win leaves Wrexham three points clear of County with a game in hand, and on the verge of a return to the Football League for the first time since relegation from League Two in 2008.

