Ryan Reynolds celebrates Ben Foster’s last-gasp penalty save in dramatic Wrexham win

Wrexham 3-2 Notts County: The Welsh side won the crucial top-of-the-table clash to take another step towards the Football League

Lawrence Ostlere
Monday 10 April 2023 17:40
Comments
<p>Ryan Reynolds, front, and co-owner Rob McElhenney celebrate Wrexham’s victory</p>

Ryan Reynolds, front, and co-owner Rob McElhenney celebrate Wrexham’s victory

(Reuters)

Ryan Reynolds was in attendance to celebrate Wrexham’s dramatic 3-2 victory over National League rivals Notts County on Easter Monday, as the Hollywood actor’s club took another step towards promotion.

Wrexham’s former Premier League goalkeeper Ben Foster made a crucial penalty save in the 97th minute of the match to deny Cedwyn Scott from the spot and spark bedlam at the Racecourse Ground.

Co-owners Reynolds – who is reportedly buying a house in the town – and fellow actor Rob McElhenney were among the delirious home support and were pictured punching the air in celebration as Foster secured a vital victory.

The win leaves Wrexham three points clear of County with a game in hand, and on the verge of a return to the Football League for the first time since relegation from League Two in 2008.

More to follow...

