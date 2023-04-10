Ryan Reynolds celebrates Ben Foster’s last-gasp penalty save in dramatic Wrexham win
Wrexham 3-2 Notts County: The Welsh side won the crucial top-of-the-table clash to take another step towards the Football League
Ryan Reynolds was in attendance to celebrate Wrexham’s dramatic 3-2 victory over National League rivals Notts County on Easter Monday, as the Hollywood actor’s club took another step towards promotion.
Wrexham’s former Premier League goalkeeper Ben Foster made a crucial penalty save in the 97th minute of the match to deny Cedwyn Scott from the spot and spark bedlam at the Racecourse Ground.
Co-owners Reynolds – who is reportedly buying a house in the town – and fellow actor Rob McElhenney were among the delirious home support and were pictured punching the air in celebration as Foster secured a vital victory.
The win leaves Wrexham three points clear of County with a game in hand, and on the verge of a return to the Football League for the first time since relegation from League Two in 2008.
