Timeline of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s ownership of Wrexham

Wrexham are set to seal their return to the EFL with the Welsh club needing only one more win to secure the National League title.

After coming close to promotion last year, Phil Parkinson’s side look set to compete in League Two next season for the first time in 15 years.

This is the club’s second full season since being taken over by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

The pair are chronicling their ownership of the club in a documentary (Welcome to Wrexham) and have re-energised the oldest football club in Wales.

Here’s a timeline of the pair’s ownership so far:

November 2020: Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney acquire Wrexham AFC. Wrexham Supporters Trust (WST) members vote overwhelmingly in favour of the takeover - 98.6 per cent of those who respond back the bid.

February 2021: The takeover deal is officially completed. Humphrey Ker is installed as the club’s Executive Director and there is an immediate investment of £50,000 in the women’s football section.

March 2021: Fleur Robinson is appointed CEO, leaving a role at Burton Albion.

May 2021: Architects are appointed to oversee the redevelopment of the Racecourse Ground, ahead of work starting in the summer of 2021. Wrexham finish eighth in the National League, missing out on the play-offs.

July 2021: Former Charlton, Bradford, Bolton and Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson is hired, with long-time assistant Steve Parkin also brought on board. Paul Mullin, the leading scorer in League Two in the previous season, joins Wrexham in a surprise move.

September and October 2021: The refurbished WREXRENT Stand re-opens, while the Racecourse Ground pitch is relaid. Reynolds and McElhenney attend their first game since becoming owners, watching a 3-2 defeat to Maidenhead.

May 2022: Wrexham suffer twin disappointment. After finishing second in the league, Grimsby Town knock them out of the National League playoffs, while Bromley win the final of the FA Trophy 1-0 at Wembley.

August 2022: After Wrexham begin their second full season under their Hollywood ownership, the first series of Welcome to Wrexham is released on FX and Hulu in the USA, followed by a release on Disney+ in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

December 2022: Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are given the freedom of Wrexham by the city council for their work promoting the city.

January 2023: The Welsh club are the only team from the National League to progress to the fourth round of the FA Cup, taking Sheffield United to a replay before exiting the competition.

March 2023: Former England goalkeeper Ben Foster comes out of retirement to sign for the club after Rob Lainton suffers a knee ligament injury.

10 April 2023: Wrexham claim a decisive, dramatic 3-2 victory over Notts County, who had begun the day level on points at the top of the National League table. Foster saves a stoppage-time penalty to seal a win that puts Wrexham in pole position to go up.

18 April 2023: A 3-0 win against Yeovil means Wrexham have broken the record for most points in a National League season, leaving the club needing only one more win to be certain of the title and automatic promotion to the EFL.