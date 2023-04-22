Wrexham vs Boreham Wood LIVE: Ryan Reynolds watches as Red Dragons aim to seal promotion
Paul Rudd has joined Reynolds and McElhenney in north Wales as the Red Dragons try to seal promotion
Wrexham are eyeing promotion back to the EFL under owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney and they only need a victory over Boreham Wood today to seal a return to the Football League, as the fairytale continues in north Wales.
The Red Dragons are looking to secure their place back in the fourth tier for the first time in 15 years and Hollywood star Reynolds, who has labelled English Football League rules allowing only one automatic promotion place from the National League as “insane”, has also promised a “monster” party if his team get over the line.
Wrexham eased past Yeovil 3-0 on Tuesday to move to the brink of glory, with manager Phil Parkinson lauding his side’s “patience” and now history awaits for Reynolds, McElhenney and co.
Follow what could be a historic day at the Racecourse Ground live with our blog below:
When is Series 2 of Welcome to Wrexham?
The second series of Welcome to Wrexham has been confirmed by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney on Twitter.
There is no release date yet for the season though.
The first season concluded on 12 October last year, with the series detailing the friends buying the club in September 2020 through to the end of the 2021/22 season in late May 2022.
While the content of the new season is unclear, we can expect the 2022/23 season to be covered conclusively as the Red Dragons aim to secure promotion back to the football league - which would leave the club three more promotions away from the Premier League.
Based on the finale likely being the end of the National League season in the coming weeks, the series could be turned around in time for the start of the new 2023/24 season in August 2023.
Given the first season debuted on 24 August 2022, a similar start date could materialise this summer.
Wrexham vs Boreham Wood
Wrexham’s title challenge this season - plus their Hollywood owners and a little tv show called Welcome to Wrexham - have earned the club a whole heap of new fans.
40-year-old goalkeeper Ben Foster started his career at the Welsh side and signed a short term deal until the end of the season in the hopes of helping them gain promotion.
Here he is with the fans before this evening’s crucial game.
Wrexham vs Boreham Wood
Wrexham have set the record for the most points in a single season in the top five tiers of English football (107) with two games remaining of the season.
Following Notts County’s victory over Maidstone this afternoon, the Welsh side are only one point clear at the top of the table and must win this evening in order to earn promotion to the EFL.
Will Wrexham get promoted?
Wrexham have reached 107 points to already break the National League record with two games remaining, leaving them four points clear of second-placed Notts County.
The Red Dragons are in the National League, the fifth tier of English football, and will achieve promotion with one more victory to move to 110 points, an insurmountable total for Notts County, who can only earn 109 points if they win both of their remaining games.
There is only one automatic promotion place in the National League, meaning Notts County will have to navigate the play-offs if Wrexham hold their nerve.
If Wrexham lose or draw following Notts County’s win, then they will have another chance on 29 April away to Torquay United, needing victory or the same result as Notts County, who face York City in their final match.
Once in the EFL, Wrexham can dare to dream and will be three promotions away from the Premier League. Should they achieve promotion this weekend, a top-three finish next season in League 2 would take them up automatically to League 1, while finishing between fourth and seventh will earn another chance at going up via the play-offs.
How to watch Wrexham vs Boreham Wood
Wrexham vs Boreham Wood is due to kick off at 6:30pm BST on Saturday 22 April in the National League at the Racecourse Ground in Wrexham, Wales.
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BT Sport 1, with coverage from 6pm BST. Subscribers can stream the match via the BT Sport app or online player.
Fans in the United States can watch the game on the National League’s streaming platform National League TV.
Wrexham vs Boreham Wood
Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Wrexham vs Boreham Wood.
Wrexham are hoping for a fairytale ending to their Hollywood take over as they hope to end a 15-year absence from the Football League.
Victory over Boreham Wood tonight would clinch the National League title and see them promoted into League Two.
The Red Dragons could also have gone up if title challengers Notts County lost to Maidstone but a 5-2 victory for the midlands club earlier today has put the emphasis back on Wrexham.
This evening’s encounter won’t be straight forward though. Boreham Wood are themselves chasing promotion via the play-offs and Wrexham had to settle for a 1-1 draw in Hertfordshire last October.
Will they be crowned champions tonight?
