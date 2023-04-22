✕ Close Timeline of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's ownership of Wrexham AFC

Wrexham are eyeing promotion back to the EFL under owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney and they only need a victory over Boreham Wood today to seal a return to the Football League, as the fairytale continues in north Wales.

The Red Dragons are looking to secure their place back in the fourth tier for the first time in 15 years and Hollywood star Reynolds, who has labelled English Football League rules allowing only one automatic promotion place from the National League as “insane”, has also promised a “monster” party if his team get over the line.

Wrexham eased past Yeovil 3-0 on Tuesday to move to the brink of glory, with manager Phil Parkinson lauding his side’s “patience” and now history awaits for Reynolds, McElhenney and co.

Follow what could be a historic day at the Racecourse Ground live with our blog below: