Wrexham fans flood the pitch after historic 3-1 win over Boreham Wood
Fan flooded the pitch after Wrexham’s historic 3-1 win over Boreham Wood.
Wrexham is set to return to the EFL after a victory over Boreham Wood at The Racecourse Ground.
The Red Dragons won 3-1, with Pull Mullin scoring two goals and Elliot Lee scoring one each to secure the National League title.
Wrexham are promoted after 15 years of non-league football, as Phil Parkinson’s side will compete in League Two next season.
