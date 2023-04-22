Wrexham fans flood the pitch after historic 3-1 win over Boreham Wood

Fan flooded the pitch after Wrexham’s historic 3-1 win over Boreham Wood.

Wrexham is set to return to the EFL after a victory over Boreham Wood at The Racecourse Ground.

The Red Dragons won 3-1, with Pull Mullin scoring two goals and Elliot Lee scoring one each to secure the National League title.

Wrexham are promoted after 15 years of non-league football, as Phil Parkinson’s side will compete in League Two next season.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.