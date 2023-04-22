Ryan Reynolds says he feels ‘terribly nervous’ ahead of Wrexham’s match

Hollywood star and actor Ryan Reynolds said he feels “terribly nervous” ahead of Wrexham’s showdown against Boreham Wood.

Wrexham is facing one of the biggest matches in its 158-year history as it looks to return to the Football League.

The Red Dragons are looking to secure their place back in the fourth tier for the first time in 15 years.

This is the club’s second full season since being taken over by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

