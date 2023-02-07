Sheffield United vs Wrexham live stream: How to watch FA Cup fixture online and on TV tonight
Tottenham Hotspur awaits the winner in the FA Cup fifth round - here’s everything you need to know
Wrexham will look to continue their FA Cup journey and set up a stunning fifth-round tie against Tottenham Hotspur when they travel to Sheffield United in a replay tonight.
The Welsh side, co-owned by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, are the lowest ranked team left in the FA Cup.
They were moments away from the fifth round but conceded a late equaliser to draw 3-3 with Sheffield United, who are second in the Championship.
A home tie against Tottenham awaits the winner, in what would truly be a Hollywood fixture if Wrexham progress.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Sheffield United vs Wrexham?
The match will kick-off at 7:45pm GMT on Tuesday 7 February.
How can I watch it?
The match will be shown live on ITV 4, with coverage starting from 7pm. There will also be a live stream available on the ITV X platform.
Viewers in the US can watch on ESPN+.
Predicted starting line-ups
Sheffield United: Davies; Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Basham; Bogle, McAtee, Norwood, Doyle, Osborn; McBurnie, Sharp
Wrexham: Howard; Forde, Jones, Tozer, Tunnicliffe, McFadzean; Young, O’Connor, Lee; Mullin, Palmer
Odds
Sheffield United: 7/15
Draw: 19/5
Wrexham: 33/5
Prediction
Wrexham were moments away from the fifth round, and Sheffield United will likely make the non-league side taking their chance when they were at home. Sheffield United 3-1 Wrexham.
