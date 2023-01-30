Blake Lively watches Ryan Reynolds suffer ‘crippling anxiety’ at Wrexham game

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Blake Lively revelled in Ryan Reynolds’ misfortune after tuning in to watch her husband “experience crippling anxiety” during Wrexham’s FA Cup draw with Sheffield United.

Reynolds co-owns the club with fellow Hollywood star Rob McElhenney, and flew in to the Welsh city to watch the fourth round tie at the Racecourse Ground.

The 46-year-old attracted significant television attention as the non-league club came close to a famous cup shock, with Sheffield United requiring a stoppage time equaliser to force a replay.

Among those tuning in on television was Lively, rather enjoying her husband’s anguish and an entertaining encounter.

Sharing a television image of Reynolds, who she married in 2012, on her Instagram, Lively wrote: “I bought espn+ today. Just to watch my husband experience crippling anxiety live. Worth it.”

She later added: “If you’re not watching this insane [Wrexham] game right now you’re missing out on these vibes, They’re playing a team 3 leagues higher. And currently winning. Life makes no sense.”

The “Green Lantern” stars share three daughters and are expecting their fourth child.

Reynolds and McElhenney have grand ambitions for their joint ownership of the National League club, with the “Deadpool” actor revealing he believes a climb into the English top tier is not out of the question.

“In 10 years’ time the plan has and always will be the Premier League,” Reynolds explained to the BBC. “If it’s theoretically possible to go from the fifth tier to the Premier League, why wouldn’t we try?

“Nobody has ever done anything great in this world thinking: ‘You know what, let’s go halfway’, so let’s go all the way and we believe we can do that. Call us crazy, but that’s what we want to do.”

Wrexham were just moments from a famous victory after John Mullin had put Phil Parkinson’s side ahead with just four minutes left.

But Egan’s equaliser ensured that they will now have to travel to Sheffield if they are to progress to the fifth round of the competition for the first time since 1997.