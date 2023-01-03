Blake Lively jokes that her exercise routine ‘isn’t working’ amid pregnancy

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Blake Lively has poked fun at the results of her workout routine, as she’s currently pregnant with her and husband Ryan Reynolds’ fourth child.

The 35-year-old actor shared two side-by-side photos of her and trainer Don Saladino on Instagram on Monday. The images showcased Livey’s growing baby bump in a black crop top and leggings.

Lively joked in the caption about how exercising with her trainer while pregnant hasn’t helped her lose weight.

“Been doing @donsaladino ‘s workout program for months now. Something isn’t working,” she wrote in the caption.

In the comments of the post, which has more than 3.7m likes, fans also poked fun at the Gossip Girl star’s pregnancy and daily routine.

“You probably accidentally ate some watermelon seeds,” one person joke, while another said:

“It’s because you’re on the Ryan Reynolds diet. Belly fulla babies. It does a body good.”

A third wrote: “You really worked on that one ab.”

Lively revealed that she was pregnant with her and Reynolds’ fourth child in September while attending the Forbes Power Women’s Summit, where she debuted her pregnant stomach. The pair, who have been married since 2012, share three daughters: James, seven, Inez, five, and Betty, two.

During her appearance at the summit, she quipped about their growing family.

“I just like to create. Whether that’s baking or storytelling or businesses or humans, I just really like creating,” according to E! News.

In November, the Deadpool star opened up about how he’s preparing to have another child during an interview on Today. While he didn’t yet know what the sex of the baby was, he told viewers he was hoping for a girl.

“I don’t know, we never find out until [they’re born],” he said. “I know girls, so I’m kind of hoping that. But I’m ready for whatever happens.”

After host Savannah Guthrie applauded him for being the “ultimate girl dad”, Reynolds explained how growing up with brothers influenced him to want another daughter.

“I love my well-being and my home. I was the youngest of four, so we were just arsonists and firemen,” he joked.

Reynolds has previously discussed being in a household with all women. During an interview with Access Hollywood in November 2021, he confessed that when Lively was pregnant with their third child, he was worried that the baby would be a boy.

“When we had our youngest, I was quietly terrified it was gonna be a boy because I didn’t know, we didn’t know,” he said. “I didn’t know anything but girls. I grew up with boys and I was constantly being thrown through walls when there was a perfectly good door five feet away.”