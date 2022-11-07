Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ryan Reynolds, who is the father of three daughters with wife Blake Lively, has shared that he’s “hoping” that their fourth child on the way will be another girl.

The 46-year-old actor opened up about how he’s preparing to have another child during an interview on Today on Monday to promote his newest holiday film, Spirited.

Speaking to hosts Savannah Gutherie and Hoda Kotb, the Deadpool star noted that while he and Lively don’t know the sex of their child yet, he does hope that it’ll be a girl.

“I don’t know, we never find out until [they’re born],” he said about his fourth baby’s gender. “I know girls, so I’m kind of hoping that. But I’m ready for whatever happens.”

Reynolds and the Gossip Girl star are parents to three daughters: James, seven, Inez, six, and Betty, three.

He also acknowledged that he grew up with brothers himself and joked that this “experience” influenced his interest in having another daughter.

“I love my well-being and my home. I was the youngest of four, so we were just arsonists and firemen,” he joked.

Guthrie then chimed in to express that Reynolds has notably become “the ultimate girl dad,” which was a title that he agreed with.

In September, Lively publicly announced that she was expecting, while attending Forbes Power Women’s Summit, where she debuted her pregnant stomach. During her appearance, she referenced her and Reynolds’ growing family.

“I just like to create,” she said, according to E! News. “Whether that’s baking or storytelling or businesses or humans, I just really like creating.”

Reynolds has previously discussed some of his concerns about having a son. During an interview with Access Hollywood in November 2021, he confessed that when Lively was pregnant with their third child, he wanted another daughter.

“When we had our youngest, I was quietly terrified it was gonna be a boy because I didn’t know, we didn’t know,” he said. “I didn’t know anything but girls. I grew up with boys and I was constantly being thrown through walls when there was a perfectly good door five feet away.”

The Free Guy star has also spoken openly about how much he enjoys being a “girl dad” and having “all women” in his household.

“I’d have it no other way,” he said on Today in 2019, before joking that his children with Lively was his way of doing his part “to wipe men off the face of the earth”.

During an interview with LinkedIn News senior editor at large Jessi Hempel in December 2021, Reynolds further explained why prioritising his children is so important to him.

“The biggest thing for me, and I know you have kids as well, is that I don’t want to miss this time with my kids,” he said.