Blake Lively announces she’s expecting fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively has announced that she is expecting her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds.

The former Gossip Girl star revealed her bump on the red carpet at the 2022 Forbes Power Women’s Summit on Thursday, 15 September.

The Hollywood couple already has three daughters, James, Inez, and Betty, whose names were featured in family friend Taylor Swift’s Folklore album.

According to E! News, Ms Lively nodded to her bump with the remark: “I just like to create. Whether that’s baking or storytelling or businesses or humans, I just really like creating.”

Sign up to our newsletters.