Blake Lively jokes ‘not one person’ saved her from bad hair day in candid photo

Blake Lively has shared a candid picture of her bad hair day while jokingly calling out her friends and family for not saving her from the messy look.

The Gossip Girl alum took to her Instagram Story on 11 December to post a picture of the bad hair day in question. “How did no one person find the time to mention to me that this is what my hair looked like today?” the 35-year-old actress wrote.

In the image, Lively appears to be wearing floral pajamas with her blonde hair pulled back in a frizzy side bun. The mother of three also tagged her husband, Ryan Reynolds, her sister Robyn Lively, and her brother-in-law, Terry Reynolds.

Blake Lively’s post comes after Reynolds gushed over his wife and their three daughters while accepting the People’s Choice Icon award last week. The Deadpool star, 46, collected the award during the annual awards ceremony on 6 December, where he was celebrated for his contributions to film and television.

“Blake and my girls, you are quite literally – you’re my heart. You’re my hope, you’re my happiness,” Reynolds said in his acceptance speech. “I joke that my family exhausts me but in reality you give me more strength than any man could possibly deserve.”

Lively and Reynolds, who have been married since 2013, are currently expecting their fourth child together. The couple are also parents to daughters James, seven, Inez, five, and Betty, two.

While the two await the arrival of their newest addition, Reynolds has shared that he hopes their fourth baby will be another girl. During an appearance on the Today show, the Free Guy star admitted to hosts Savannah Gutherie and Hoda Kotb that he hopes their baby will be a girl, despite not knowing the sex of their child yet.

“I don’t know, we never find out until [they’re born],” he said. “I know girls, so I’m kind of hoping that. But I’m ready for whatever happens.”

Blake Lively reveals bad hair day in candid snap (Instagram / Blake Lively)

Guthrie then applauded Reynolds for being “the ultimate girl dad,” as Reynolds explained how growing up with brothers influenced him to want another daughter.

“I love my well-being and my home. I was the youngest of four, so we were just arsonists and firemen,” he joked.

In September, Lively publicly revealed she was pregnant with their fourth child at the Forbes Power Women’s Summit, where she debuted her growing baby bump.

Before the birth of their youngest daughter, Betty, Reynolds admitted he was “terrified” their third child was going to be a boy because he “didn’t know anything but girls”.

“When we had our youngest, I was quietly terrified it was gonna be a boy because I didn’t know, we didn’t know,” he said during an interview with Access Hollywood. “I didn’t know anything but girls. I grew up with boys and I was constantly being thrown through walls when there was a perfectly good door five feet away.”