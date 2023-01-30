Ryan Reynolds flies home from Wrexham to take daughter to school

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ryan Reynolds was forced to hurry home from Wrexham’s thrilling 3-3 FA Cup draw against Sheffield United to take his daughter to school on Monday morning.

Reynolds co-owns the National League club with fellow actor Rob McElhenney, and was in attendance at the Racecourse Ground as a late equaliser denied Wrexham a famous cup upset.

The Hollywood star could not dally post-match, though, making a hasty getaway to fly home to take his daughter to school on Monday morning.

Reynolds has three daughters with his “Green Lantern” co-start Blake Lively, with the eldest of them, James, watching alongside her father.

The pair flew back from Wales on Sunday night to the family home in New York to ensure that James and her sisters made it to school.

Reynolds revealed before the match that he and McElhenney have lofty ambitions for the club, who are currently in the fifth tier of the English league football structure.

“In 10 years’ time the plan has and always will be the Premier League,” Reynolds explained to the BBC. “If it’s theoretically possible to go from the fifth tier to the Premier League, why wouldn’t we try?

“Nobody has ever done anything great in this world thinking: ‘You know what, let’s go halfway’, so let’s go all the way and we believe we can do that. Call us crazy, but that’s what we want to do.”

Wrexham were just moments from a famous victory after John Mullin had put Phil Parkinson’s side ahead with just four minutes left.

But John Egan popped up with an equaliser in stoppage time to force a replay.