Blake Lively hilariously reveals her fix for wardrobe malfunction amid pregnancy

Blake Lively hilariously revealed the way that she fixed her wardrobe malfunction amid her pregnancy with her and Ryan Reynolds’ fourth child.

The 35-year-old actor took to her Instagram Story on Sunday to share a photo of her outfit, which consisted of a dress and a skirt. She claimed these clothing items separately didn’t fit her due to her growing baby bump.

“When the back of your skirt won’t zip, and the front of your dress won’t button. Wear both,” the Gossip Girl star quipped in the caption. “Who says two wrongs don’t make a right??”

In the image, she posed in a black and white polka dot dress, which was open in the front, and a high-waisted black skirt. She completed the look with a pearl necklace and heels.

This isn’t Lively’s first time poking fun at her pregnancy on Instagram. Earlier this month, she posted two side-by-side photos of her and trainer, Don Saladino, to showcase how much her baby bump had grown. She also joked that her recent exercise routine with her trainer hasn’t helped her lose weight.

“Been doing @donsaladino ‘s workout program for months now. Something isn’t working,” The Age of Adaline star wrote in the caption of her post.

Lively first revealed that she was expecting another child with Reynolds in September while attending the Forbes Power Women’s Summit.

“I just like to create. Whether that’s baking or storytelling or businesses or humans, I just really like creating,” she said at the time, according to E! News.

The actor and the Deadpool star, who got married in 2012, are also the parents to three daughters: James, seven, Inez, five, and Betty, two.

(blakelively/Instagram)

Reynolds, who has been referred to as the “ultimate girl dad,” spoke candidly about being in a household with all women. During an interview on Today in November, he noted that while he and his wife didn’t know what the sex of their fourth child was, he was hoping for a baby girl.

“I don’t know, we never find out until [they’re born],” he said. “I know girls, so I’m kind of hoping that. But I’m ready for whatever happens.”

In December, Reynolds also praised his wife and children for giving him “more strength than any man could possibly deserve” while collecting the the People’s Choice Icon award at the People’s Choice Awards.

“Thank you for your unfailing support of me, despite some pretty damn questionable years,” the Spirited star said during his speech. “Blake and my girls, you are quite literally – you’re my heart. You’re my hope, you’re my happiness. I joke that my family exhausts me but in reality you give me more strength than any man could possibly deserve.”