Seven WSL clubs to trial allowing alcohol in stands

Alcohol will be permitted in the stands at seven Women's Super League clubs from the 2025-26 season as part of a trial, marking a significant departure from the decades-long ban imposed on men's games to curb hooliganism.

For the upcoming season, fans attending matches at Arsenal, Chelsea, Everton, Liverpool, London City Lionesses, Manchester City, and Manchester United stadiums will be able to consume alcohol.

This follows a successful trial last year across 19 fixtures involving four second-tier WSL2 clubs and 51,000 supporters.

The WSL reported that two-thirds of fans were in favour, with 84 per cent rating their safety between nine and 10 out of 10.

Holly Murdoch, chief operating officer for WSL Football, said: "Expanding this trial for the new campaign, encompassing our Barclays WSL teams and additional Barclays WSL2 clubs too, is part of our strategy to offer a best-in-class experience for our fans attending matches.

"Exploring giving supporters the choice to drink alcohol in the stands was something we were excited to trial and following such positive feedback from the proof-of-concept version, we're looking forward to opening it up to more venues and equally, hearing from those at the heart of it — our clubs and supporters."

open image in gallery Alcohol has been banned in football stands since 1985 ( Alamy/PA )

The growing women's game in England has proved a far more family-friendly experience than men's football, where foul language is common and violence often flared in past decades, leading to a 1985 ban on alcohol in view of the pitch.

The 1985 legislation does not cover the women's game.

As well as underlining the cleaner atmosphere at women's games, the decision is a nod to the success of in-seat drinking at the 2025 Women's European Championship.

The 2025-26 WSL begins on 6 September. Chelsea won their sixth successive WSL title and became the first side to go unbeaten in a 22-game WSL season.