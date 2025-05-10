Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Chelsea complete invincible WSL season with late win over Liverpool

Sonia Bompastor has achieved what no other manager has done before in her first WSL season

Will Castle
Saturday 10 May 2025 14:57 BST
Comments
Bompastor hails Chelsea's mentality to reach FA Cup final

Chelsea have completed their invincible Women’s Super League season after Aggie Beaver-Jones’s stoppage-time strike proved the difference against Liverpool on the final day.

The Blues sealed their sixth successive WSL title back in April with a 1-0 win over Manchester United, promptly turning their attention to the aspiration of an unbeaten season.

And with Beaver-Jones ensuring no late upset at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea managed to achieve that feat, becoming the first side to go invincible in a 22-game WSL season. The Blues had gone unbeaten in a previous season with fewer games - in 2017/18 - as did Arsenal in 2012 and Manchester City in 2016.

Recommended

"We've just worked hard right until the end,” Chelsea midfielder Erin Cuthbert told Sky Sports post-match. “Liverpool came with a game plan and defended really well. We just had to keep at it, use the momentum, use the fans and Aggie got that goal at the end.

"I thought the girls run them down and made the job as a substitute really easily in the second half. Credit to everyone in the group.

"It's just absolutely mental. I'm only about titles but Sonia said she's after the records so so am I."

Aggie Beaver-Jones’s stoppage-time strike sealed a final day win
Aggie Beaver-Jones’s stoppage-time strike sealed a final day win (The FA via Getty Images)

It’s a remarkable outcome for manager Sonia Bompastor, who in her debut season has led the ever-dominant Blue to a league-record of 60 points.

Chelsea, now a record eight-time champions, finished with 19 wins and three draws to reach that total.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in