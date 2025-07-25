Chelsea handed Man City test to open WSL title defence as next season’s fixtures revealed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Champions Chelsea will begin the defence of their Women's Super League title at home to Manchester City after fixtures for the new season were released.

Sonia Bompastor’s side, who romped unbeaten to a sixth consecutive crown in her first season in charge, will welcome the team that finished a disappointing fourth last campaign to Stamford Bridge on the evening of September 5, in a match broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Newly promoted London City Lionesses face a trip to the Emirates Stadium to play European champions Arsenal the following day live on BBC One, promising a stern test for the WSL’s first fully independent club in their first ever top-flight fixture.

Renee Slegers’ side are looking to build on their stunning victory over Barcelona in May which saw them lift the Champions League trophy, as they seek to end Chelsea's WSL monopoly and become champions for the first time since 2019.

This season marks the beginning of a new five-year broadcast deal in which every match will be made available live on either the BBC or Sky Sports.

For the first time, all WSL2 matches will be broadcast live on YouTube, with Sky Sports and the BBC also having the right to select any second-tier matches for broadcast.

Anfield will host its first Merseyside derby of the season on September 7 when Everton visit to kick off the campaign, whilst last season's third-place finishers Manchester United welcome Leicester to Leigh Sports Village.

Brighton v Aston Villa and Tottenham v West Ham round out the opening weekend's fixtures.

Last season’s top two Chelsea and Arsenal meet for the first time at the Emirates on November 8 with the first Manchester derby taking place at the Etihad Stadium on November 16.

This season will be the last in which the WSL uses its current 12-team format, with the division set to expand to 14 from the 2026-27 campaign.

Two clubs are set to be promoted from the new WSL2 - formerly the Championship - with the WSL’s bottom side playing off against the side that finishes third in the second tier.

The league have also committed to ensuring that Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United will be given two clear days’ rest after domestic matches in order to prepare for midweek Champions League games.