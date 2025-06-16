Women’s Super League clubs approve expansion plans
The WSL will expand to a 14-team league with at least two clubs promoted from WSL 2 next season
Women’s Super League clubs have voted to expand the top-flight from 12 to 14 teams from the 2026/27 season.
The top two teams will be promoted from WSL 2 next season, while a play-off will be contested between the third-placed team and the side that finishes bottom in the WSL to make up the 14 clubs.
After that, a play-off format will remain with the second-best WSL 2 side facing the 13th-placed WSL team, and the WSL 2 champion automatically replacing the bottom-club in the WSL table. The WSL 2 will remain a 12-team league.
A controversial proposal to scrap relegation completely was shelved following a public backlash, with clubs from the WSL and WSL 2 voting through the changes after a period of consultation with players, fans and stakeholders
The plans remain subject to approval from the Football Association through its “golden share”. WSL Football took over the running of the top-flight from the FA before the start of last season.
