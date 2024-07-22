Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

The 2024/25 domestic season is just around the corner and the new fixture list for the campaign has been announced - with a blockbuster match-up on the opening weekend, with last year’s runners-up Manchester City heading to the Emirates Stadium to take on Arsenal.

Those clubs were in the title hunt throughout the season, Arsenal eventually finishing third five points off the pace, while City lost out on first place to Chelsea only on goal difference.

That clash means Dutch forward Vivianne Miedema’s league debut for the Citizens could come against her former club, having left Arsenal in summer after seven years in north London.

As for the reigning champions themselves, they begin a new era following Emma Hayes’ departure, with new head coach Sonia Bompastor starting her reign against Aston Villa.

WSL fixtures 2024/25 Opening round, 21-22 September Arsenal v Man City Brighton v Everton Chelsea v Aston Villa Liverpool v Leicester Man United v West Ham Tottenham v Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace, newly promoted from the Championship, head to Tottenham for their first match back in the top flight, while last year’s fourth-placed side Liverpool host Leicester at their new ground, the Totally Wicked Stadium in St. Helens; elsewhere Man United face West Ham and Brighton take on Everton to get the season underway.

This season will see a change in broadcasting options for fans, with all non-televised games now being available to stream on YouTube under terms of a new agreement with NewCo, the organisation founded this year to lead women’s football into a new era, with Nikki Doucet at the helm.

Previously, non-televised games would be shown on the FA Player platform, where this season’s Women’s FA Cup will still be streamed.

For television viewers, matches will be shared between Sky Sports and BBC, with Arsenal vs Man City to be screened live on the former on Sunday 22 September and BBC taking Chelsea’s game against Villa.

It means the WSL meeting of Arsenal and City, set for a 12:30pm kick-off, will take place on the same day as a Premier League clash between the same clubs at the Etihad Stadium at 4:30pm.