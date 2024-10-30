Women’s Super League secures record TV deal with Sky and BBC

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Women’s Super League has agreed a new five-year broadcasting deal with Sky Sports and the BBC that will see almost every match shown live on TV.

The deal is a landmark moment for Women’s Professional Leagues Limited (WPLL) and is their first major agreement since taking over responsibility of the WSL and Women’s Championship.

The five-year deal is two seasons longer than the previous TV rights agreement and is worth a total of £65m. The previous cycle, signed in 2021, was worth £8m a season.

Sky has secured the majority of the WSL matches and has committed to showing 118 games live per season, 78 exclusively. The broadcaster has also won the rights to over 75 per cent of first picks, as well as the final weekend of the season.

The BBC will show 21 WSL matches per season, with 14 of those exclusively on BBC television, while the WPLL will also show 34 matches on their YouTube channel under the deal, which commences from 2025-26.

Meanwhile, Sky have also secured the rights for the Women’s Championship and Women’s League Cup for the first time.

With Sky and BBC sharing the rights, the WPLL has ensured it will continue to receive the financial backing of a major subscription-based service while also benefiting from the exposure of a free-to-air model.

open image in gallery Sky has secured the majority of the WSL games ( The FA via Getty Images )

“Agreeing the next cycle of broadcast rights was a priority for us and we are very fortunate to have two premium broadcast partners in Sky and the BBC who believe in the future and value of women’s football as much as we do,” said Nikki Doucet, the CEO of WPLL.

“The growth of the game is undeniable, and this deal is another step in the right direction and positive news for the fans, the players and the clubs.

“Sky and the BBC are long-time backers and their contribution to the growth of the women’s game should not go without recognition.

“They provide excellent visibility coupled with first-class production values and we look forward to building on our partnership over the coming years.”