Xabi Alonso compares Fede Valverde to former Liverpool teammate

Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso says Federico Valverde is just like his former Liverpool teammate Steven Gerrard.

Alonso and Gerrard both scored on that fabulous night in Istanbul in 2005, when Liverpool came back from the dead to beat AC Milan and lift the Champions League trophy.

Now it’s Real Madrid who could benefit from that Gerrard-like magic, 20 years on, in their quest to lift the Club World Cup crown.

The holders have gone through to tomorrow’s quarter-final tie against Dortmund unbeaten and the star of the show has been the Uruguayan midfielder Valverde, who’ll turn 27 this month.

“I see Fede in many places, like I did with Steven,” said Alonso. “But given the shape we have and the balance we need, starting from that slightly deeper position, from the second line, that double No 6, he can arrive [in the other area].

“He has that ability to accelerate through, to go through lines very easily and in 30 metres, be there [in shooting positions].

“We are using him in that position and it’s working well. We know his qualities, we know that his best virtue is not receiving back to goal and turning but to see the game in front of him and, starting from a bit deeper [than a forward], arrive. He has scored twice and he has that ability to accelerate and get close to the area.”

Valverde’s tournament statistics have delighted the analysts and he looks like being the catalyst if his team is to successfully defend its title.

“I’m happy, I’m enjoying this. I am trying to make the most of every minute, giving all my energy until my body can’t give any more,” he said. “When someone like Xabi Alonso talks about you like that, it’s an honour, it makes you proud, and it encourages you to keep working.”

