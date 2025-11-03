Xabi Alonso says he has ‘no doubts’ Florian Wirtz can succeed at Liverpool
The Real Madrid manager said Wirtz is ‘probably one of the reasons I’m here now’ as he expressed his gratitude for his former star player
Xabi Alonso said he has no doubts that his former Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz will be a success at Liverpool – even though the £100m man has lost his place in Arne Slot’s side.
Real Madrid manager Alonso was in charge of Wirtz when they both helped Leverkusen win their maiden Bundesliga title in 2023-24 and the German was named the division’s player of the year.
But Wirtz is yet to get a Premier League goal or assist for Liverpool and has been named on the bench for four top-flight matches already by Slot.
Alonso, whose Real side face Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday, urged his old club to be patient with the 22-year-old, who he believes is a special talent.
“I have no doubts,” said Alonso, who was a Champions League winner in 2005 with Liverpool. “It is just a matter of time. It is a big change for him to come to Liverpool after so many years in Germany, he’s been there all his life. He is a really special player. He has quality and personality and he’s competitive.
“It has happened with great players in the Premier League before and I’ve no doubts with Flo. He is very special and probably one of the reasons I’m here now so I’m very grateful to Flo. Hopefully not tomorrow but I’ve no doubt he will show his quality and class.”
Alonso said he is considering whether to pick Trent Alexander-Arnold on the right-back’s first return to Anfield since his summer move to Madrid.
The former Liverpool vice-captain has been an unused substitute in Real’s last two games after a spell out injured.
And Alonso added: “He is good. He didn't play [in the 4-0 win against Valencia] because of the context of the game but he is available for any number of minutes. Tomorrow he may play and after the injury he had we need his qualities; he has great qualities.
“He is in a new stage for him both sporting, physically and mentally. We need to give him what he needs because he is an exceptional player that we have in our squad."
