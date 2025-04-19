Xabi Alonso dismisses ‘speculation and rumours’ after Real Madrid links
The Bayer Leverkusen manager has been mentioned as a possible successor to Carlo Ancelotti in the Spanish capital
Xabi Alonso has dismissed speculation linking the Bayer Leverkusen manager with Real Madrid, insisting that he is fully focussed on his current job.
Alonso has been strongly connected with the Spanish capital club in recent days with Carlo Ancelotti’s future seemingly uncertain after Real Madrid’s Champions League exit.
While the Italian remains under contract until the end of next season, a departure to take up a role with the Brazil national team appears a possibility, potentially creating a vacancy at the Bernabeu.
Alonso is a hot coaching property after leading Bayer Leverkusen to the Bundesliga title last season, and the 43-year-old is thought to be a leading contender to return to a club where he spent five years as a player.
But with the German club still retaining hope of overhauling Bayern Munich and secure back-to-back successes, the Spanish manager dismissed talk about his future.
“It's not a good time to discuss the future. We're at a very important moment in the season," Alonso stressed with five games left in the league campaign.
“I don't want to talk about speculation and rumours. [I understand] that this is happening, but what's more important to me is what's happening right now."
Ancelotti has guided his side to league and European doubles in two of the last three seasons, though faces the prospect of a season without a trophy this year.
Real Madrid trail Barcelona by four points at the top of La Liga and face their rivals in the Copa del Rey final next Saturday.
