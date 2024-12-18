Ange Postecoglou details arrival of new Tottenham winger Yang Min-Hyeok

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has welcomed the early arrival of South Korea winger Yang Min-Hyeok ahead of being able to register the 18-year-old summer signing in January.

Spurs signed Yang in July from Gangwon FC on a five-year deal but he remained at the K League 1 club to finish the season.

He was initially set to arrive in January 2025 but travelled to London this week to get familiar with Tottenham’s training ground and his new life in the UK.

Postecoglou said it was important to help Yang settle and highlighted his experience of signing players mid-season while in charge of Celtic, such as Japan international Daizen Maeda.

Speaking on Yang’s arrival, Postecoglou said: “We can’t register him until 1 January so he won’t train with us but I always feel it’s good [to get him early].

“I had this experience at Celtic with the Asian lads we brought in, the Japanese and Korean boys, bringing them in before Christmas which allows them to settle in, especially off the field.

“That way by the time we get to register them in a couple of weeks they are already settled and can train fully.

“It’s good to see him around. He has been doing some English lessons which is great, he’s already sort of conversing and it’s great to have him in the building.”

Yang was one of several teenager prospects signed by Tottenham this summer, including Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall and Wilson Odobert.

While Odobert has been sidelined, Gray and Bergvall and have been required to step up to first-team duties due to injuries in the squad.

Yang scored 12 goals and made six assists for Gangwon this season and has faced Tottenham in a friendly when Spurs play a K League All-Star team in the summer.

In September he earned his first call-up to South Korea’s national team, who are captained by new Tottenham team-mate Son Heung-min, but he is yet win his first cap.