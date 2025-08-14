Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Yoane Wissa to miss Brentford’s Premier League opener amid doubt over future

Wissa has been linked with Newcastle and other clubs this summer

Sports Staff
Thursday 14 August 2025 16:28 BST
Comments
Brentford’s Yoane Wissa is a target for Newcastle
Brentford’s Yoane Wissa is a target for Newcastle (PA Wire)

Brentford boss Keith Andrews has confirmed wantaway forward Yoane Wissa will not be included in his squad for his first game in charge at Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Wissa, 28, returned to first-team training last week having stayed away since a reported £30m bid for him from Newcastle was rejected. The Frenchman left the Bees' summer training camp in Portugal early in July.

Andrews, appointed as Thomas Frank's replacement in June, told a press conference: "I've made a decision he is not (available). It has been a very disrupted pre-season and the interest in Yoane is very clear.

"As a head coach, I want Yoane to be in the building and be a part of the first team and the squad. I see that. But I'm very understanding of his situation.

"I have a very good relationship with him, and that will persist. But we have to focus on the players who are ready."

When asked if Wissa is likely to stay at Brentford, Andrews added: "I don't know. It's very hard to know.

"I know what I would like to happen, I would like Wissa to be part of the first-team squad. Where that will end, I'm not sure. But certainly as a club, we want him to stay."

Summer signing from Liverpool Caoimhin Kelleher and forward Kevin Schade are injury doubts, while Gustavo Nunes (hamstring), Vitaly Janelt (heel) and Paris Maghoma are out.

PA

