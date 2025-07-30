Yokohama v Liverpool live: Friendly team news and build-up with Hugo Ekitike handed Reds debut
Arne Slot’s Liverpool play their final pre-season friendly before returning to Anfield next week to take on Athletic Club
Liverpool take on Yokohama F. Marinos in a friendly in Japan this morning, with the Premier League champions finalising preparation before next week’s Community Shield against Crystal Palace.
Arne Slot is integrating Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Giorgi Mamardashvili after appearances in the 4-2 loss to AC Milan in Hong Kong, and now Hugo Ekitike looks poised for a debut in Japan after his arrival from Eintracht Frankfurt in a £79m deal.
Speculation over a move for Newcastle’s Alexander Isak remains, with the Reds still likely to do business in the transfer market before the end of the window, with Luis Diaz set to complete his £65m move to Bayern Munich.
Follow live build-up, team news and minute-by-minute updates as the Reds continue their build-up for the 2025/26 season below:
Hugo Ekitike handed debut
As expected, Hugo Ekitike will make his Liverpool debut in Japan after his arrival from Eintracht Frankfurt in a £79m deal.
He starts alongside fellow new arrivals Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Giorgi Mamardashvili.
Confirmed team news
Liverpool XI: Mamardashvili; Bradley, Van Dijk, Konate, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Wirtz; Salah, Ekitike, Gakpo.
Liverpool's pre-season fixtures
After today’s match in Japan, Liverpool will have one more set of friendly fixtures before they open to new season with the Community Shield match against Crystal Palace at Wembley on 10 August.
The remaining friendly fixture is a double-header against Athletic Bilbao on 4 August. Both games will take place at Anfield, with the first kicking off at 5pm BST and the second at 8pm BST.
Liverpool's pre-season results
Here are how Liverpool have fared in pre-season so far:
13 July: Preston 1-3 Liverpool - Deepdale Stadium, Preston
20 July: Liverpool 5-0 Stoke - AXA Training Centre, Liverpool (behind closed doors)
26 July: Liverpool 2-4 AC Milan - Kai Tak Sports Park, Hong Kong
The logic behind Liverpool’s decision to sell Luis Diaz
Luis Diaz gave up a shirt worn by some of Liverpool’s previous greats two years ago. He swapped from the No 23, donned by a young Robbie Fowler and then Jamie Carragher, for the more iconic No 7. He offered to personally reimburse fans who had bought the old shirt.
The probability now is that he won’t be making a similar offer. Diaz is giving up the number made prestigious by Kevin Keegan, Kenny Dalglish and Luis Suarez, trading the red shirt of Liverpool for the red of Bayern Munich. He had first asked to leave in 2024. He is getting his wish a year later.
Diaz won’t go down as one of Liverpool’s definitive No 7s; though his departure could allow someone else – Florian Wirtz, maybe – to be one.
The logic behind Liverpool’s decision to sell Luis Diaz
What is the team news?
Liverpool will be without Joe Gomez after the long-serving defender returned to the UK after suffering an Achilles issue. Luis Diaz is also no longer with the squad ahead of his imminent move to Bayern Munich.
Darwin Nunez is a doubt for this match after missing the defeat against Milan, but Reds fans could see new signing Hugo Ekitike for the first time after the Frenchman missed that game.
Alexis Mac Allister who could be in contention after returning to full training, while players including Rio Ngumoha will be looking to impress once more.
Is Yokohama vs Liverpool on TV?
The match is scheduled to kick off at 11.30am BST on Wednesday, 30 July, 2025 at the Nissan Stadium in Yokohama, Japan.
How can I watch the match?
Viewers in the UK can watch the match live on LFCTV, with coverage starting at 10.30am. Subscribers can also watch online via All Red Video, with a monthly subscription costing £4.99.
Is Yokohama v Liverpool on TV?
Liverpool take on Yokohama F. Marinos in a friendly in Yokohama on Wednesday morning, with Reds fans hoping to see more of their new signings after encouraging cameos last time out.
Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Giorgi Mamardashvili all made appearances in an entertaining match against AC Milan in Hong Kong, and though Arne Slot’s side fell to a 4-2 defeat, the Dutchman will be encouraged by what he has seen so far.
And fans could yet be treated to another debut in Japan as Hugo Ekitike prepares for the first match since his arrival from Eintracht Frankfurt in a £79m deal.
