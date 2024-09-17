Young Boys vs Aston Villa LIVE: Team news and line-ups as the Champions League returns tonight
Unai Emery takes charge of Aston Villa’s first match in the European top-flight
Aston Villa are back in Europe’s top competition for the fist time since 1983 with this season’s campaign technically being their first in the Champions League following the 1992/93 rebrand. Unai Emery’s team finished fourth in the Premier League last year after a superb campaign and a tense finish saw them edge out Tottenham for the final spot.
Villa are the 11th English team to feature in the Champions League and will have their work cut out for them. In a revamped format that sees teams competing for different league positions, Villa - who kick off their campaign tonight against Young Boys - will also take on the likes of Juventus, Bayern Munich and Celtic in this first stage of the tournament.
Emery’s side will look to build on their run to the Europa Conference League semi-finals last year and will take plenty of momentum into the match having come from two goals down to beat Everton 3-2 at Villa Park on Saturday. In contrast Young Boys lost their opening three league games of the season and sit bottom of the Swiss Super League so should be low on confidence.
Follow all the Champions League action with our live blog below:
European experience key foundation to build on says Emery
The Aston Villa manager believes his team will benefit from their experiences in the Europa Conference League last season as they begin their Champions League campaign tonight.
He said: “We can use our own experiences as coaches because we’ve played in the Europa Conference League, Europa League and the Champions League. And some players as well have played.
“The most important experiences for us are the experiences we had last year, here together. We want to build and create a new way here together for Aston Villa, with the players we are adding, the first time playing in Europe here or last year.
“The first message I can send them is I want to be competitive and face each team, tomorrow Young Boys and afterwards Bayern Munich, being competitive like we are in the Premier League.
“The difficulty is to compete in the Premier League, being there in the tough positions like last year.
“And similarly, we have to do that here in this competition because, more or less, the best teams in the world are in the Champions League and the Premier League.
“Last year we learned a lot about what it’s like to play away, against other teams in other countries. Here in in Switzerland, I played before against other teams here, and always it’s very difficult.”
Unai Emery on Villa playing in Europe
As part of his prem-match media duties, Aston Villa boss Unai Emery was asked how it feels for the club to play in the Champions League.
He replied: “We’re excited. It’s a good moment for the club after a long time, playing again in the Champions League. Hopefully we can keep it for a long time again.
“It’s really our challenge, and my own challenge was to get Europe; last year we got it playing Europa Conference League and now in the Champions League, trying to keep it.
“We know how difficult it is. To play again in the Champions League is, more or less, through the Premier League and there are 7-8 teams being favourites or contenders to get it.
“But we have to try to enjoy each match, each moment and now we are starting in this competition, we are, of course, very motivated.”
Young Boys line-up to face Aston Villa
Young Boys XI: Von Ballmoos, Athekame, Camara, Zoukrou, Hadjam, Niasse, Lauper, Monteiro, Ugrinic, Colley, Ganvoula
Aston Villa line-up to face Young Boys
Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Bogarde, Konsa, Pau Torres, Digne; McGinn, Tielemans, Onana; Ramsey, Rogers, Watkins
Young Boys vs Aston Villa prediction
Aston Villa have started the Premier League well, while Young Boys are bottom of the Swiss League after the opening six matches. That alone should signify which way this match is likely to go.
Aston Villa to win 2-1.
Young Boys prepare to take on Aston Villa
The Swiss side have been put through their paces in the build up to this match. Can they find a way to overcome Aston Villa?
Young Boys vs Aston Villa predicted line-ups and latest odds
Here’s how we think the two teams will line up for the Champions League clash this evening:
Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Digne, Pau Torres, Konsa, Bogarde, Tielemans, Onana, Ramsey, Rogers, McGinn, Duran
Young Boys XI: Von Ballmoos, Blum, Camara, Husic, Hadjam, Niasse, Lauper, Elia, Ugrinic, Colley, Ganvoula
And looking at the bookmakers, Villa are the big favourites to triumph despite making their debut in the Champions League and playing away from home. Here’s a look at the latest odds:
Young Boys 4/1
Draw 17/5
Aston Villa 7/10
Aston Villa team news
Ollie Watkins withdrew from the England squad during the international break, but started during the 3-2 win over Everton at the weekend, although two matches in quick succession might be too much for the striker.
Should he not be deemed fit enough to start, Jhon Duran is likely to take his place.
How can I watch it?
The match will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, with coverage starting at 5pm BST. Subscribers can also watch the match via the Discovery+ app and website.
If you're travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app.
