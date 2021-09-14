Manchester United start their Champions League run on Tuesday night and they’ll be hoping for a marked improvement in recent seasons among Europe’s elite.

Last year they only saw out the group stage before exiting and heading into the Europa League, while the Red Devils have only managed one quarter-final appearance in the past six campaigns - much more will be expected after another summer of heavy expenditure.

Early signs are positive with the Red Devils winning three from four domestically and Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to the club seeing him score twice in a heavy beating of Newcastle at the weekend.

Silverware has still evaded Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, however, with last season’s Europa League final defeat another reminder that they have not won a trophy of any kind since 2017.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 5:45pm BST on Tuesday 14 September at the Wankdorf Stadion in Bern.

Where can I watch it?

All Champions League and Europa League matches this season will once more be broadcast on BT Sport. The match will be shown live on BT Sport 2 and subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

Young Boys are missing Joel Monteiro, Nico Maeier, Esteban Petignat, Jean-Pierre Nsame and Fabian Lustenberger for the match.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains without Marcus Rashford, but Scott McTominay could make a return to the squad. Alex Telles and Dean Henderson are ready to return to the squad but are not likely to feature yet.

Predicted line-ups

YBS - Ballmoos, Hefti, Camara, Zesiger, Garcia; Fassnacht, Sierro, Aebischer, Ngamaleu; Siebatcheu, Elia

MUN - De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, Pogba; Greenwood, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo

Odds

Young Boys 8/1

Draw 23/5

Man United 7/17

Prediction

United to pick up the points in a routine victory, even if Solskjaer opts to change the team around somewhat. Young Boys 0-2 Man United.