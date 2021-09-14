The Champions League group stage begins this week and Manchester United’s first task is a trip to Switzerland to face BSC Young Boys.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have made a great start to the Premier League season, unbeaten and top on goals scored after four matches, the latest of which was a thrashing of Newcastle United.

That game saw the returning Cristiano Ronaldo net twice on his first game back at Old Trafford - and few would bet against the all-time top scorer in the Champions League adding more to his tally in midweek.

Young Boys have made a reasonable start to their own domestic season, sitting in fourth after two wins and two draws from their opening five including a 4-0 thrashing of leaders Zurich at the weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 5:45pm BST on Tuesday 14 September at the Wankdorf Stadion in Bern.

Where can I watch it?

All Champions League and Europa League matches this season will once more be broadcast on BT Sport. The match will be shown live on BT Sport 2 and subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

Young Boys are missing Joel Monteiro, Nico Maeier, Esteban Petignat, Jean-Pierre Nsame and Fabian Lustenberger for the match.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains without Marcus Rashford, but Scott McTominay could make a return to the squad. Alex Telles and Dean Henderson are ready to return to the squad but are not likely to feature yet.

Predicted line-ups

YBS - Ballmoos, Hefti, Camara, Zesiger, Garcia; Fassnacht, Sierro, Aebischer, Ngamaleu; Siebatcheu, Elia

MUN - De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, Pogba; Greenwood, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo

Odds

Young Boys 8/1

Draw 23/5

Man United 7/17

Prediction

United to pick up the points in a routine victory, even if Solskjaer opts to change the team around somewhat. Young Boys 0-2 Man United.