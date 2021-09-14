Manchester United face BSC Young Boys in the Champions League on Tuesday night as European action begins in earnest for the 2021/22 season.

The Red Devils will be heavy favourites against their Swiss hosts, especially with the likes of new signings Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho expected to feature once more.

With Atalanta and Villarreal - United’s Europa League final vanquishers last term - also in the group, United will see their two games against Young Boys as ideal opportunities to pick up points.

The Swiss side beat the league leaders at the weekend, but sit fourth in the early table after having won last year’s title by a massive 31 points.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 5:45pm BST on Tuesday 14 September at the Wankdorf Stadion in Bern.

Where can I watch it?

All Champions League and Europa League matches this season will once more be broadcast on BT Sport. The match will be shown live on BT Sport 2 and subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

Young Boys are missing Joel Monteiro, Nico Maeier, Esteban Petignat, Jean-Pierre Nsame and Fabian Lustenberger for the match.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains without Marcus Rashford, but Scott McTominay could make a return to the squad. Alex Telles and Dean Henderson are ready to return to the squad but are not likely to feature yet.

Predicted line-ups

YBS - Ballmoos, Hefti, Camara, Zesiger, Garcia; Fassnacht, Sierro, Aebischer, Ngamaleu; Siebatcheu, Elia

MUN - De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, Pogba; Greenwood, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo

Odds

Young Boys 8/1

Draw 23/5

Man United 7/17

Prediction

United to pick up the points in a routine victory, even if Solskjaer opts to change the team around somewhat. Young Boys 0-2 Man United.