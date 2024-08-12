Yves Bissouma apologises for ‘severe lack of judgement’ after inhaling laughing gas

Support truly

Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma has apologised after he shared a video with friends of him appearing to inhale laughing gas.

In a video on Snapchat, the 27-year-old was seen inhaling from a balloon, following Spurs’ 3-2 pre-season defeat against Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Last year, the Government classified nitrous oxide, or laughing gas as it is more commonly known, as a Class C drug, with possession of the drug for recreational use now a criminal offence and can result in a two-year prison sentence.

“I want to apologise for these videos. This was a severe lack of judgment,” said Bissouma.

“I understand how serious this is and the health risks involved, and I also take my responsibility as a footballer and role model very seriously.”

A statement from Tottenham Hotspur, as reported by the BBC, said: ‘We are looking into the events. This will be dealt with as an internal matter.’

Bissouma, who joined Spurs from Brighton for £30m in 2022, played the first half in Spurs’ friendly defeat against Bayern earlier on Saturday afternoon.

A game which saw both Harry Kane and Eric Dier return to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, for the first time since leaving for Germany.

It was also the same day Spurs completed the £65m signing of Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke.

The new season is now just days away, with Ange Postecoglou’s side starting with a trip to newly promoted Leicester City on 19 August.

Last season Bissouma started 26 games in the Premier League, and will hope this incident does not affect his chances of adding to that number this season.