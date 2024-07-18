Ange Postecoglou responds to reports of replacing Gareth Southgate in England job

Ange Postecoglou has responded to reports linking him to replace Gareth Southgate in the England national team job.

The Tottenham manager has been thrown into a mix of names, including Eddie Howe, Graham Potter and Pep Guardiola, all being considered to manage the Three Lions, following Southgate’s resignation on Tuesday (16 July).

Postecoglou appeared to shut down the rumours of taking over from Southgate, during an interview with Sky Sports News on Wednesday.

Postecoglou said: “I'm the Tottenham manager and I've got nothing else but trying to bring success to this football club.”