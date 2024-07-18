Independent TV
Showing now | Sport
00:54
Ange Postecoglou responds to reports of replacing Gareth Southgate in England job
Ange Postecoglou has responded to reports linking him to replace Gareth Southgate in the England national team job.
The Tottenham manager has been thrown into a mix of names, including Eddie Howe, Graham Potter and Pep Guardiola, all being considered to manage the Three Lions, following Southgate’s resignation on Tuesday (16 July).
Postecoglou appeared to shut down the rumours of taking over from Southgate, during an interview with Sky Sports News on Wednesday.
Postecoglou said: “I'm the Tottenham manager and I've got nothing else but trying to bring success to this football club.”
Up next
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
07:14
Sponsored
How to master the art of the last minute holiday
05:57
Why Conservatives lost the general election after 14 years in office
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
14:23
Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away
06:04
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs
11:51
Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape
13:19
Go to Bat with Melanie Lynskey: My film that deserves more love
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
07:14
Sponsored
How to master the art of the last minute holiday
09:29
How to island hop around the Caribbean like a pro
09:14
Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
34:49
We need to have difficult conversations about cancel culture
38:02
The science of falling in love
30:04
Andrew Hunter Murray: ‘The political landscape is ripe for satire’
35:16
Instagram fuels self-doubt more than a catwalk ever could
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
00:54
Ange Postecoglou responds to reports linking him to England job
00:39
Moment driver flees from car wreckage leaving girlfriend to die
00:48
Person swims across median of flooded Illinois highway
00:35
RNC parodies ‘Ice Ice Baby’ for Trump-themed music video
00:31
Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago
00:54
Googlebox stars stuck in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl makes landfall
01:08
Damaged boats sink in port after Hurricane Beryl lashes Barbados
01:35
Northern California wildfire forces thousands to evacuate
00:22
Will Smith’s six-word response after meeting Coldplay’s Chris Martin
00:47
Strictly commissioner praises Zara McDermott for speaking out
00:45
Maya Jama and Stormzy celebrate Euros in last public outing as couple
01:35