South Africa are hoping to join Egypt as the second team from Group B to qualify for the Afcon knockouts
South Africa will look to seal their place in the Africa Cup of Nations knockout stage as they take on Zimbabwe in their Group B decider, while Mohamed Salah is in action for group leaders Egypt in their clash with Angola.
Bafana Bafana still have work to do after a Salah penalty proved the difference in their last outing against Egypt, a win which ensured the Pharaohs' place in the round of 16.
Currently on three points, South Africa will need a win against Zimbabwe to guarantee the continuation of their 2025 Afcon journey. But with Zimbabwe going into the match on one point after drawing with Angola, the Warriors could pull off one of the early shocks of the tournament by sending a tournament favourite packing.
Salah’s Egypt will be in action at the same time as the clash in Marrakesh, with the eight-time winners hoping to hold off Angola in their bid to keep top spot.
How to watch every Afcon match for free on TV and online
The Africa Cup of Nations is back and every game will be available to watch in the United Kingdom across Channel 4.
The broadcaster has secured exclusive rights to the 24-team tournament and will show every game on Channel 4, E4 or 4Seven, or online on Channel 4’s streaming service.
Here’s where you can watch today’s Group B games:
Angola v Egypt: 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming
When are today's matches in Group B?
With Group B reaching its climax this afternoon, both games will be played at the same time which will no doubt ensure maximum drama.
Both contests kick off at 4pm GMT, with Angola vs Egypt held at the Stade d’Agadir while Zimbabwe vs South Africa takes place at the Stade de Marrakech.
Afcon 2025 LIVE!
Good afternoon
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Afcon 2025 as Group B reaches its exciting climax.
South Africa take on Zimbabwe knowing they need victory to guarantee their place in the round of 16, while Mohamed Salah is back in action as Egypt - who are already through - face Angola.
We’ll have all the latest team news, build-up and match action from the games, right here.
