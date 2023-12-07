Formula E to air on TNT Sports as surprise lead presenter announced

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Formula E has announced a brand new broadcast partnership with TNT Sports in the UK and Ireland – with former footballer Jermaine Jenas the new lead presenter.

The all-electric racing series is heading into its 10th season in 2024 and has agreed a fresh multi-year deal to air on TNT, formerly BT Sport, ahead of the first race in Mexico City next month.

There will be live uninterrupted coverage of all 17 races next year – including an inaugural E-prix in Tokyo in March and the season finale in London in July – on TNT and discovery+.

Former Newcastle and Tottenham footballer Jenas, who presents The One Show and is a pundit on TNT Sports’ football coverage, will lead the coverage alongside Nicki Shields, with former F1 drivers David Coulthard and Karun Chandok among the experts.

“Since retiring from football I never thought I would find a sport that I loved as much but Formula E is a sport like nothing else,” Jenas said.

“I couldn’t be more excited to take on this incredible presenting role and travel the world with such amazing teams. To get in front of the camera and share that energy and action with viewers is a whole new challenge and adrenaline rush for me and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Three-time W Series champion Jamie Chadwick and Channel 4 F1 pundit Billy Monger are also among the experts who will make guest appearances throughout the season.

“This is incredible news for sports fans in the UK who already watch premium live sports on TNT Sports,” said Formula E CEO Jeff Dodds.

Formula E has a new presenter line-up for the 2024 season on TNT Sports (Formula E)

“From next month they will get to enjoy the new thrill of Formula E racing, the most competitive motorsport on TV. For existing Formula E fans, we are excited to present TNT Sports as the new home of Formula E in the UK.

“With experienced professional sportsperson and broadcaster Jermaine Jenas leading our stellar line-up of expert presenters to provide his original perspective for viewers, we cannot wait to get to work in Mexico City.”

Britain’s Jake Dennis, who is also a test driver for Red Bull, won the Formula E drivers’ title last year while racing for Andretti, while Envision Racing won the teams’ championship.

Formula E starts its 10th season in Mexico on 13 January live on TNT Sports