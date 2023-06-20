Formula E announce first-ever Tokyo race in expanded 2024 calendar

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Formula E has confirmed early dates and details for the 2024 calendar, which will a milestone campaign for the all-electric championship.

Season ten will also have an extra round compared to this year - the total now set to stand at 17 races - and will include a trip to Tokyo, the first time ever that an FIA motorsport championship race will visit the city.

The opening race of the 2024 Formula E season will take place on Saturday 13 January in Mexico City, while the trip to the capital of Japan will be on Saturday 30 March. The London E-Prix will again wrap up the year’s action in July, one week earlier than this term.

As a result, the expanded season will be compressed in terms of overall span, with the final rounds taking place in London across the 20-21 July, ahead of the Paris Olympics starting the following week. Season ten wil also be the second year with the new Gen3 cars which have been on the grid this year.

FE’s provisional calendar also includes three rounds which are still to be confirmed, as talks remain ongoing with host cities. But the highlight will be seen as finally cracking a way to race in Japan, which Formula E Chief Championship Officer Alberto Longo told the Independent in an exclusive interview in 2022 was a driving ambition, given the unique nature of racing there and the fact it was one of the most vehicle-dense cities on the planet.

It has taken over eight years for Formula E to finally get approval to race in Tokyo, since the earliest discussions. An agreement was forged between the city and the championship last year, though it remained uncertain at that time exactly when the first race would be held.

The Governor of Tokyo, Yuriko Koike, said: “I am delighted by the official decision that Tokyo will host a Formula E race in March 2024. Centering on spreading the use of zero emission vehicles, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government is accelerating actions in all realms to realize Zero Emission Tokyo, an environmentally advanced city that does not emit carbon dioxide. Formula E is held in major cities around the world as a road race for electric vehicles which do not emit exhaust gas or engine noise.

“This race will be held around Tokyo Big Sight in Tokyo’s bay area, where developments are underway to become a sustainable next generation city. The race will not only add momentum to the spread of zero emission vehicles but will also provide a wonderful opportunity to enhance Tokyo’s international presence by showing the attractions of our city to the world.”

(CSM Formula E)

While planning and fine-tuning details remains ongoing for 2024, there remain five rounds of action in this year’s championship, starting with this weekend in Portland, USA.

The championship battle is currently at least a three-way fight, Porche’s Pascal Wehrlein just one point ahead of British driver Jake Dennis, for Avalanche Andretti.

Envision’s Nick Cassidy is just a further five points back in third but claimed wins in both Berlin and Monaco recently, before Wehlrein triumphed in Jakarta. Dennis has kept himself in the hunt with four podium finishes in succession. Porsche lead Envision in the teams’ championship, with Jaguar in third.

2024 Formula E calendar

Round 1, Mexico City, Mexico - 13 Jan 2024

R2-3, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia - 26-27 Jan

R4 TBD - 10 Feb

R5 TBD - 24 Feb

R6, Sao Paulo, Brazil - 16 Mar

R7, Tokyo, Japan - 30 Mar

R8-9, Rome, Italy - 13-14 Apr

R10, Monaco, Monaco - 27 Apr

R11-12, Berlin, Germany - 11-12 May

R13 TBD - 25 May

R14, Jakarta, Indonesia - 8 Jun

R15, Portland, USA - 29 Jun

R16-17, London, UK - 20-21 Jul

Season nine’s remaining races are in Portland (24 June 2023), Rome (15 and 16 July 2023) and London (29 and 30 July 2023).