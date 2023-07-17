British driver Jake Dennis closes in on Formula E world title with victory in Rome

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Avalanche Andretti’s Jake Dennis will be the heavy favourite for the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship title heading into the season finale in London following victory in the second race of the 2023 Hankook Rome E-Prix double header.

The British driver produced a lights-to-flag win in the Italian capital to regain the Drivers’ World Championship lead ahead of the 2023 Hankook London E-Prix on July 29 & 30, a track at which he has a joint-record two wins at.

Dennis’ title rivals Nick Cassidy (Envision Racing), Mitch Evans (Jaguar TCS Racing) and Pascal Wehrlein (TAG Heuer Porsche) all floundered to give Dennis a 24-point in the standings he looks to become the first Brit to win the all-electric World Championship.

In spite of securing fourth place in Saturday’s race, a one-two by Evans and Cassidy put the pressure on the Nuneaton driver going into the second race of the double-header.

But Dennis kept his cool in the searing heat to deliver when it mattered most and, speaking after the race, called on British fans to show their support for him and the team in London as he targets a coronation on home soil.

“I am honestly lost for words how we have just won that race”, he said. “It was so tactical inside the cockpit, trying to keep Bird within a certain distance because obviously he is going to try and help Mitch.

“I really needed Norman as my wingman that race, and we worked together really well. I gave him space to help him defend when Bird went on ATTACK MODE and then when I needed the same he did just that. Wow, what a race, what a team for giving me this incredible car.

“I have said it a million times, but after yesterday’s mistake we turned it around. Full redemption. I can’t wait to celebrate with them.

“Now we have a home race in London, we are big there. I expect to see a lot of British fans - make sure you all come out guys! We are going to try and do the business there, but I am going to enjoy this for now. I need an ice bath!”

Jake Dennis won the second race at the Rome E-Prix on Sunday (Formula E )

Dennis led away from pole and just about kept himself out of the absolute disaster that struck his closest title rivals Cassidy and Evans behind on just the second lap of the race.

As the former took a look at Dennis for the lead into the braking zone at the infamous Turn 7, Evans lost the rear of his Jaguar in the compression, clipped the leader’s Andretti and spectacularly launched over the top of Cassidy’s Envision Racing Jaguar I-TYPE 6.

Another huge moment in the battle for the Drivers’ title and one Dennis took full advantage of. Evans’ damage proved terminal while Cassidy could only recover to 14th come the end of the race.

From there, the Brit looked assured and scampered away to the tune of three seconds at the chequered flag – helped by Nissan’s Norman Nato managing to hold off Sam Bird (Jaguar TCS Racing) for the duration despite suffering early damage to his front wing. Nato finished in second place, while Bird rounded off the podium places.

Dennis takes a 24-point advantage over Cassidy into the season finale double-header in London, with Evans 44 points back in third, while Wehrlein retains a slim mathematical hope, 49 points shy of top spot with 58 points available. Envision Racing head the way in the Teams’ table by 14 points over TAG Heuer Porsche.

Season 9 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will reach its climax in London, with two races on 29 & 30 July.