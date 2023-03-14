Formula E: When is the next race and where is it taking place?
All your questions answered as the newest campaign in the FIA’s all-electric racing championship continues
The 2023 Formula E season is up and running, with a hugely successful first outing of the campaign seeing Jake Dennis triumph in style in Mexico City.
Avalanche Andretti’s 27-year-old produced a masterclass to finish almost a huge eight seconds clear of the runner-up, with Dennis explaining the real struggles drivers face this year. “These cars are so hard to drive physically. Obviously, with a lower grip as well, it just makes everything so challenging but even more rewarding when you win you win by 7.5 seconds. The fans here have just been sensational on that final lap. I could really hear them cheering,” he said after his victory.
Dennis went on to finish second in the back-to-back races in Diriyah last time out - but Pascal Wehrlein’s double victory means the Porsche man took the lead the standings after three races. Jean-Eric Vergne then triumphed in India but there are still 12 more races ahead and so much can still change. This time out, Formula E is off to Africa, before another long trip to South America.
All eyes remain on the Gen3 car, the fastest, lightest and most efficient electric vehicle ever produced - as well as being the most sustainable, staying true to the sport’s ethos. How each team and driver handle the new build will dictate just how successful their year ahead might be.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the first race and the start of the new 2023 season.
When does Season 9 start and finish?
The new season of Formula E runs from mid-January through to the end of July, with a record 16 rounds of racing taking place across 11 cities around the world. The finale is in London, on 30 July 2023.
When and where is the next race?
Season 9 continues with round six in Sao Paulo, Brazil. All times are GMT.
Free Practice 1: 24 March, 7:25pm
Free Practice 2: 25 March, 10:25am
Qualifying: 25 March, 12:40pm
Round 4 race: 25 March 5:03pm
The race can be watched live on the Formula E YouTube channel, the Channel 4 Sport YouTube channel and the Eurosport player app across all devices.
What are the rule changes in 2023?
The most notable change is that there will be a set number of laps for each track, rather than a timed race this year. Where Safety Cars and other interruptions are needed, additional laps will be utilised.
Formula E also comes in line with other championships by offering opportunities to rookies this year, as a minimum of two Free Practice sessions across the season must be given to drivers with no prior experience of the series.
There will also be races later in the season which pilot the ‘pit stop’ effect - which will use the most advanced EV battery in the world to deliver an energy boost in a mandatory 30-second stop to recharge. Cars’ output power will be increased after this.
The ‘fanboost’ feature from previous seasons has been removed from Formula E.
Which teams and drivers are taking part this year?
There are 11 teams and 22 drivers in total (plus reserves), with some significant changes this year - including the return of Maserati to single-seater racing for the first time in 60 years and the departure of former FE champion Nyck de Vries, who has signed with F1 side AlphaTauri.
ABT Cupra - Robin Frijns and Nico Mueller
Avalanche Andretti - Jake Dennis and Andre Lotterer
DS Penske - Jean-Eric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne
Envision Racing - Nick Cassidy and Sebastien Buemi
Jaguar TCS - Mitch Evans and Sam Bird
Mahindra Racing - Oliver Rowland and Lucas Di Grassi
Maserati MSG - Edoardo Mortara and Maximilian Gunther
Neom McLaren - Jake Hughes and Rene Rast
NIO 333 - Dan Ticktum and Sergio Sette Camara
Nissan - Sacha Fenestraz and Norman Nato
Tag Heuer Porsche - Pascal Wehrlein and Antonio Felix Da Costa
Full race weekend list and Formula E schedule
Pre-season: Valencia (Spain) 13-16 December 2022
Round 1: Mexico City (Mexico) 14 January 2023 - Winner: Jake Dennis, Avalanche Andretti
R2: Diriyah (Saudi Arabia) 27 January - Winner: Pascal Wehrlein, TAG Porsche
R3: Diriyah (Saudi Arabia) 28 January - Winner: Pascal Wehrlein, TAG Porsche
R4: Hyderabad (India) 11 February - Winner: Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Penske
R5: Cape Town (South Africa) 25 February - Winner: Antonio Felix Da Costa, TAG Porsche
R6: Sao Paulo (Brazil) 25 March
R7: Berlin (Germany) 22 April
R8: Berlin (Germany) 23 April
R9: Monaco (Monaco) 6 May
R10: Jakarta (Indonesia) 3 June
R11: Jakarta (Indonesia) 4 June
R12: Portland (USA) 24 June
R13: Rome (Italy) 15 July
R14: Rome (Italy) 16 July
R15: London (UK) 29 July
R16: London (UK) 30 July
