Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship returns this weekend for the 2023 Gulavit Jakarta E-Prix as a tantalising title race takes shape for the Season 9 crown.

Ahead of the series’ first double-header in the Indonesian capital, here are all your talking points.

Can anyone catch Cassidy?

Envision Racing’s Nick Cassidy is the all-electric racing series’ man-in-form, and heads to Jakarta this weekend following back-to-back wins in Berlin and Monaco.

Victory in the Indonesian capital could see Cassidy become only the third driver in Formula E history to win three consecutive races.

Cassidy recorded just 10 points in the opening 3 races of the season, but has since registered double-digit hauls in each of his last six races to make a charge up the standings and is now leading the World Championship, having leapfrogged TAG Heuer Porsche’s Pascal Wehrlein with victory in Monaco.

The Kiwi will be looking to extend his lead this weekend and become the second New Zealander to win in the Indonesian capital after Mitch Evans (Jaguar TCS Racing) won the inaugural Jakarta E-Prix in Season 8.

Tantalising title race taking shape

Joining Cassidy in the title race is his long-time friend and countryman Evans, as well as Wehrlein, Jake Dennis (Avalanche Andretti) and Jean-Eric Vergne (DS Penske).

Wehrlein had taken an early lead in Season 9 after victories in Rounds 2 and 3 followed a P2 in the season opener. However, the German hasn’t secured a podium since then, allowing the chasing pack to catch-up and – in Cassidy’s case – overtake.

Meanwhile, British driver Dennis reignited his title charge with back-to-back podiums in Berlin and Monaco. The 27-year-old is hoping to become the first ever British champion of Formula E, and he’s well in contention with seven races to go.

(Getty Images)

Evans is the second New Zealander to make up the top five and, like Cassidy, heads into Jakarta in exceptional form. The Kiwi has two wins and a P2 in the last four races, allowing him to climb the standings into fourth – just 27 points off the lead. Evans reigned victorious in Jakarta in Season 8 and will be hoping to recreate history this weekend.

The fifth driver making up the leading quintet is Vergne. The two-time former Champion has slipped under the radar somewhat in Season 9, but has shown the consistency befitting of a two-time champion and is well in title contention in fifth place.

A double-header in Jakarta means there are plenty of points to play for this weekend, and the standings could look very different come the chequered flag on Sunday.

Three-way battle for Teams’ World Championship

Similarly, finely poised heading into the latter stages of the season is the Teams’ World Championship, with Envision Racing narrowly ahead of TAG Heuer Porsche and Jaguar TCS Racing in a likely three-way battle for the crown.

The Porsche powertrain performed the best in the early stages of the GEN3 era, but in recent races the Jaguar powertrain used by both Envision Racing and Jaguar TCS Racing has helped propel both teams up the standings.

(Jaguar Racing via Getty Images)

The benefits of a customer-manufacturer relationship are starting to show at Envision Racing and Jaguar TCS Racing. The two teams have been able to learn from each other’s cars to great effect in recent races. Although, with the title race heating up, that knowledge share may now become less common.

Return to Jakarta for a double-header

Formula E returns to the Indonesian capital for the second time this weekend in what will also be a first double-header in the city.

A sellout crowd and record-breaking live TV audience enjoyed a pulsating inaugural encounter last year, with three drivers crossing the line within a second of each other.

The 2.37km, 18-turn, purpose-built Jakarta International E-Prix Circuit brings all the best elements of street racing to picturesque Ancol Beach – South East Asia’s largest park. Unique banked sections, undulations, bumps and a mix of technical and high-speed sections will provide a significant test to drivers and high drama for fans to enjoy.

The 2023 Gulavit Jakarta E-Prix will also be a net zero carbon event, with Formula E measuring, reducing and offsetting all its unavoidable emissions by investing in renewable energy production. City authorities have also earmarked the location as a potential centre for innovation as Indonesia drives towards a complete EV transition by 2050.

Rowland departs Mahindra

Oliver Rowland’s season has come to an end after his team Mahindra Racing confirmed a mutual agreement had been reached that would see the Barnsley driver vacate his seat.

(Getty Images)

Rowland will be replaced by former Manor Marussia Formula 1 driver Roberto Merhi in the Mahindra M9Electro, with the aim for the Spaniard to “gain valuable race experience”, according to a statement by the team.

It is unclear what the future now holds in Formula E for Rowland, who has featured in each of the last five seasons in the series but had struggled this term.

::Watch the opening race of the 2023 Gulavit Jakarta E-Prix double-header on Saturday 3 June live on Channel 4 from 08:30 BST.