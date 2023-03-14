Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Formula E returns in 2023 with a brand new racecar design, new cities to visit across the season and several new faces in the championship.

One of the most notable is Italian manufacturer Maserati, who join a single-seater racing championship for the first time in six decades. They will be up this year against the likes of McLaren - who also join Formula E as new entrants - and more established names in FE including Envision, Andretti and Mahindra.

The all-electric series brings its third iteration of racing vehicle to the fore this season, with new technology used set to enable greater speed and power across some iconic street circuits around the world.

FE locations cover north and south America, Asia, Africa and Europe this year with a record number of races lying ahead.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the start of the new season.

When does Season 9 start and finish?

The new season of Formula E runs from mid-January through to the end of July, with a record 16 rounds of racing taking place across 11 cities around the world. The finale is in London, on 30 July 2023.

When and where is the next race?

Season 9 continues with round six in Sao Paulo, Brazil. All times are GMT.

Free Practice 1: 24 March, 7:25pm

Free Practice 2: 25 March, 10:25am

Qualifying: 25 March, 12:40pm

Round 4 race: 25 March 5:03pm

The race can be watched live on the Formula E YouTube channel, the Channel 4 Sport YouTube channel and the Eurosport player app across all devices.

What are the rule changes in 2023?

The most notable change is that there will be a set number of laps for each track, rather than a timed race this year. Where Safety Cars and other interruptions are needed, additional laps will be utilised.

Formula E also comes in line with other championships by offering opportunities to rookies this year, as a minimum of two Free Practice sessions across the season must be given to drivers with no prior experience of the series.

There will also be races later in the season which pilot the ‘pit stop’ effect - which will use the most advanced EV battery in the world to deliver an energy boost in a mandatory 30-second stop to recharge. Cars’ output power will be increased after this.

The ‘fanboost’ feature from previous seasons has been removed from Formula E.

Which teams and drivers are taking part this year?

There are 11 teams and 22 drivers in total (plus reserves), with some significant changes this year - including the return of Maserati to single-seater racing for the first time in 60 years and the departure of former FE champion Nyck de Vries, who has signed with F1 side AlphaTauri.

ABT Cupra - Robin Frijns and Nico Mueller

Avalanche Andretti - Jake Dennis and Andre Lotterer

DS Penske - Jean-Eric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne

Envision Racing - Nick Cassidy and Sebastien Buemi

Jaguar TCS - Mitch Evans and Sam Bird

Mahindra Racing - Oliver Rowland and Lucas Di Grassi

Maserati MSG - Edoardo Mortara and Maximilian Gunther

Neom McLaren - Jake Hughes and Rene Rast

NIO 333 - Dan Ticktum and Sergio Sette Camara

Nissan - Sacha Fenestraz and Norman Nato

Tag Heuer Porsche - Pascal Wehrlein and Antonio Felix Da Costa

(Simon Galloway / LAT Images)

Full race weekend list and Formula E schedule

Pre-season: Valencia (Spain) 13-16 December 2022

Round 1: Mexico City (Mexico) 14 January 2023 - Winner: Jake Dennis, Avalanche Andretti

R2: Diriyah (Saudi Arabia) 27 January - Winner: Pascal Wehrlein, TAG Porsche

R3: Diriyah (Saudi Arabia) 28 January - Winner: Pascal Wehrlein, TAG Porsche

R4: Hyderabad (India) 11 February - Winner: Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Penske

R5: Cape Town (South Africa) 25 February - Winner: Antonio Felix Da Costa, TAG Porsche

R6: Sao Paulo (Brazil) 25 March

R7: Berlin (Germany) 22 April

R8: Berlin (Germany) 23 April

R9: Monaco (Monaco) 6 May

R10: Jakarta (Indonesia) 3 June

R11: Jakarta (Indonesia) 4 June

R12: Portland (USA) 24 June

R13: Rome (Italy) 15 July

R14: Rome (Italy) 16 July

R15: London (UK) 29 July

R16: London (UK) 30 July