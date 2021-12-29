Gallagher hails Foxes and Terry heads home – Wednesday’s sporting social
Andrew Robertson watched the darts and Naomi Osaka looked forward to the Australian Open.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 29.
Football
Liam Gallagher enjoyed Leicester’s win over Liverpool.
John Terry announced he was heading home.
Gary Neville urged the football authorities to get on with it.
A birthday in the Kane household.
Andy Robertson loved the darts.
Eric Dier reached a Spurs milestone.
West Ham marked two years since David Moyes’ return to the dugout.
Cricket
Kevin Pietersen was back in Africa.
David Warner liked what he saw in the Big Bash.
Teamwork.
Tennis
Naomi Osaka looked forward to action in Australia.
Athletics
Colin Jackson set 2022 goals.
Formula One
Valtteri Bottas captured a rainbow over Sydney Harbour.
Ferrari have a secret agent on their books.
Boxing
Derek Chisora celebrated turning 38.
