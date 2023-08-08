Jump to content

Wozniacki returns to tennis and new Man Utd threads – Tuesday’s sporting social

The best of the day’s social media posts from the sporting world.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 08 August 2023 22:36
Caroline Wozniacki won on her competitive return to tennis in Montreal (Christinne Muschi/AP)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 8.

Football

Ian Wright watched France at the Women’s World Cup with Arsene Wenger.

Micky van de Ven bid goodbye to Wolfsburg.

New threads for Manchester United.

John Terry got philosophical.

Manchester City turned the clock back.

Happy birthdays.

Usain Bolt praised the Reggae Girlz.

Nigeria players reflected on their World Cup exit.

Tennis

Caroline Wozniacki returned to competitive tennis.

Boxing

AJ was building towards fight night.

Cricket

KP was having a tipple.

Formula One

Sonic was located.

Alex Albon celebrated international cat day.

Fernando Alonso was enjoying the summer break.

